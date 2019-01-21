Reports indicated that the election is scheduled to come off on the last Saturday of February (which is February 23, 2019).

Originally, the election was scheduled to have come off on Friday, December 7, 2018, in accordance with the constitution of the party to elect a flagbearer exactly two years to the presidential elections, if it is in opposition.

A misunderstanding from some candidates over the nomination and filing fees for the flagbearer aspirants forced a change in the schedule.

The election was as a result scheduled to January 26, 2019, after the menace was solved.

However, two members of the party took the party to court asking for an injunction to be placed on the election as they thought the national executive committee (NEC) breach some laws in the party’s constitution.

An Accra High Court hence granted an interlocutory injunction barring the NDC from proceeding with its presidential primaries.

The case was then moved from the court to be settled within the party.

Although the party has not clearly stated if the issue has been settled or not, reports said the election will come off on the now scheduled date (February 23, 2019).

Meanwhile, the party has scheduled Tuesday, January 22 for the vetting of the candidates whiles balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 23.

Seven major players in the party including the former president of the country, John Dramani Mahama have so far submitted forms to contest the election.