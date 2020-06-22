The Minority said it is “appalled and deeply embarrassed” by the act that was done under the cover of darkness.

The Minority said it condemns “this totally reckless act of aggression which violates international law and gravely undermines Ghana's longstanding diplomatic relations with Nigeria.”

In a statement signed by Ranking Member, Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that it is “disgusted” at a statement issued by Ghana's Foreign Ministry on June 20, 2020.

The statement from Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry promised to look into the matter and bring all perpetrators to book.

The statement said that the perpetrators are not known by authorities. However, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said “when by all eyewitness accounts, the demolishing was carried out under the full protection of state security. We hope the Foreign Ministry is not laying the foundation for a grand cover-up. We hereby serve notice that the Minority shall resist any such attempt.”

The Minority’s statement said that the government must not underestimate the implications of this “reckless act of unprovoked aggression not only for Ghana-Nigeria relations but also the negative reverberations in larger diplomatic quarters.”

The Minority, therefore, called for an independent public probe to reveal the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice.

They also expressed their solidarity and sympathies with the Nigerian community.

They called for calm especially amongst the citizenry of both nations “as we step up efforts in demanding justice. There must be no reprisal action which would only exacerbate the already volatile situation.”