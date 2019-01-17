Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the Ghana Police to investigate the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and bring the perpetrators to book.

In a Facebook post, Mr Akufo-Addo commiserated with the family of the deceased.

President Akufo-Addo condemned the killing saying this must not happen again.

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the assassination of an investigative journalist who is a partner of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, Nana Akufo-Addo called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

In a Facebook post, Nana Akufo-Addo said “I’ve learnt with sadness, the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an associate of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. I condemn the act unreservedly and extend my condolences to his family. I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Once again, my heartfelt condolences.”

In a Facebook post announcing Ahmed Hussein-Suale's death, Anas said two gunmen on a motorbike shot into the car Ahmed was driving.

Anas added that the deceased was shot three times; twice in the chest and once in the neck after which he died on the spot.

This is coming after the deceased Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was exposed by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong following the #Number12 exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

According to his colleagues, nothing was stolen from him.