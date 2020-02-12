This is, however, a higher percentage than what policy think tank, IMANI Africa says the government has fulfilled. IMANI Africa indicated that the government has fulfilled 72% of its manifesto promises.

Speaking at the town hall meeting held at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said “in all, we made 388 promises in our manifesto. The most recent validation exercise at the end of January 2019 shows that we had delivered or are delivering on 303, 78 percent of the promises, up from the 72 percent reported earlier.”

He explained that the government has so far delivered 114 of its promises while they are still working to fulfill 189 additional.

Why organize a town hall meeting?

The Government Town Hall Meeting is expected to be a platform where the government accounts for its stewardship to the people of Ghana.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

The Minister of Information had earlier said “if you look at our constitution, probity and accountability are ingrained in the constitution. We must on a regular basis also update and tell the people what we have done and they will have the opportunity to agree or disagree.”

At the first town hall meeting, Dr Bawumia said a new website has been launched to solely monitor the government’s manifesto promises and track the successes it has chalked.

He said the address name is www.delivery.gov.gh.

The platform would show the status of the promises made by the NPP in its 2016 manifesto. It also gives information on the achievements of the government so far, three years after assuming power.

Dr. Bawumia said this is also to clearly show that the NPP has outperformed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the management of the country.