The ban on avocados, baby carrots, baby beans and broccoli was lifted during bilateral talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his host Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

President Kenyatta is on a four-day State Visit to Mauritius and arrived at the island on Monday evening.

Upon landing, Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked President Kenyatta for the historic visit which makes the Kenyan leader the first Kenyan President to visit Mauritius.

The government of Mauritius has lifted a ban on several Kenyan farm produce as the two countries signed agreements to enhance trade between them.

“Following our discussions Excellency, we are looking forward to see Kenyan avocados in our stalls,” the Prime Minister said.

Kenya is currently Africa’s top Avocado exporter after overtaking South Africa. The move by Mauritius comes less than six months after the Chinese government opened its doors to the Kenya's fresh produce.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs) and Prof. George Magoha ( Education) among other senior government officials, welcomed the move saying the lifting of the ban by Mauritius will help improve Kenya's export to the Indian Ocean Island country and is a major boost for horticultural farmers in the country.

“The presence of President Kenyatta testifies not only the sterling relations that Mauritius and Kenya enjoy, but more importantly constitutes a statement that our two nations are irreversibly locked in a mutually beneficial partnership,” said the Mauritius PM.

During the bilateral talks, President Kenyatta and PM Jugnauth witnessed the signing of several agreements including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA); an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA); and an MOU on Cooperation for the Development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Processing Zone in Kenya.

Other agreements were an MOU in the field of Tourism; an MOU in the field of Higher Education and Scientific Research and an MOU in the field of Arts and Culture.

“Both countries can benefit from the proximity of each other to foster closer cooperation across many areas. I welcome the conclusion and signing of agreements in six areas during this state visit,” President Kenyatta said.

Kenya and Mauritius are also well placed to collaborate in championing the development of the blue economy since both countries are littoral states with long coastlines.

President Kenyatta later invited Mauritian investors to participate in the Special Economic Zones which the government has set up at the Port of Mombasa and within the Export Processing Zones.

“Kenya is making good progress in developing the Port of Lamu as part of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) project, I look forward to Mauritius sharing in the dividends that will accrue from the transport infrastructure once it is complete,” Kenyatta said.