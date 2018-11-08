news

McBath, who is black, was not expected to win the affluent, overwhelmingly white district in suburban Atlanta. The sixth district seat was once held by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and more recently by President Donald Trump's former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

While the man who killed McBath's son Jordan was sentenced to life without parole in 2014, McBath says most victims of gun violence never find justice. She decided to run for Congress after 17 were killed at a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"For me, I was looking beyond my own tragedy, looking for the other tragedies that were most definitely going to happen if I didn't keep talking about this crisis," McBath told CNN.

The race was called on Thursday morning, with McBath leading Handel by about 3,000 votes — or one percent of the vote.

"After carefully reviewing all of the election results data, it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday," Handel said in a statement on Thursday morning. "Congratulations to Representative-Elect Lucy McBath and I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her."