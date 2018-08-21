Half the US presidents were born in 4 states. These are the 21 states that have produced the most presidents.

news
When President Donald Trump was took office, he became the fifth US president to hail from New York.
The Empire State now has the third-most presidents to call its own. It's one of four states that have produced half of the 44 US presidents, along with Virginia, Ohio, and Massachusetts.
Many presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, later moved to and identified with other states.
For example, former President Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, but he later moved to and was a senator from Illinois. Bush is primarily affiliated with Texas despite being born in Connecticut.
Here are the 21 states that produced all the US presidents.
Twenty-nine states haven't produced any presidents yet. Most of them are in the west, and didn't exist when the country was founded. Here's the breakdown:
play
Twenty-one states have produced all 44 US presidents. (Samantha Lee/Business Insider)
Virginia had eight presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson.
play
Thomas Jefferson. (Wikipedia)
Ohio had seven presidents: Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft, and Warren G. Harding.
play
Ulysses S. Grant. (Google Commons)
New York had five presidents: Martin Van Buren, Millard Fillmore, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Donald Trump.
play
President Donald Trump and Maj. Gen. Walter Piatt view air assault exercises outside Hangar 2060 at Fort Drum, New York on Aug. 13, 2018. (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)
Massachusetts had four presidents: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, John F. Kennedy, and George H.W. Bush.
play
President John F. Kennedy, sailing off the coast of Maine in 1962. (Robert Knudsen/The White House/Reuters)
North Carolina had two presidents: James J. Polk and Andrew Johnson.
play
James K. Polk. (National Archives / Handout / Getty Images)
Texas had two presidents: Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson.
play
Lyndon B. Johnson. (Wikimedia Commons)
Vermont had two presidents: Chester A. Arthur and Calvin Coolidge
play
Calvin Coolidge. (General Photographic Agency / Stringer / Getty Images)
South Carolina had one president: Andrew Jackson.
play
Andrew Jackson. (AP Images)
New Hampshire had one president: Franklin Pierce.
play
Franklin Pierce. (Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images)
Pennsylvania had one president: James Buchanan.
play
James Buchanan. (National Archives / Handout / Getty Images)
Kentucky had one president: Abraham Lincoln.
play
Abraham Lincoln. (Getty Images / Staff)
New Jersey had one president: Grover Cleveland.
play
Grover Cleveland. (National Archives / Handout / Getty Images)
Iowa had one president: Herbert Hoover.
play
Herbert Hoover. (Wikimedia Commons)
Missouri had one president: Harry S. Truman.
play
Harry Truman. (Getty Images)
California had one president: Richard Nixon.
play
Richard Nixon. (Getty Images)
Nebraska had one president: Gerald Ford.
play
President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford on the closing night of the Republican National Convention, in Kansas City, Missouri on August 19, 1976. (Karl Schumache/Reuters)
Georgia had one president: Jimmy Carter.
play
Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Illinois had one president: Ronald Reagan.
play
Ronald Reagan. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Arkansas had one president: Bill Clinton.
play
Bill Clinton. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Connecticut had one president: George W. Bush.
play
George W. Bush. (Getty Images / Handout)
Hawaii had one president: Barack Obama.
play
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave goodbye before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 3, 2015. (Gary Cameron/Reuters)