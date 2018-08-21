Pulse.com.gh logo
Half the US presidents were born in 4 states. These are the 21 states that have produced the most presidents.


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here are the 21 states that have produced the most US presidents, with Virginia and Ohio leading the way with a third of elected presidents hailing from Old Dominion and The Buckeye State.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd gathered in front of Trump Tower in New York on Sept. 24, 2015. play

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd gathered in front of Trump Tower in New York on Sept. 24, 2015.

(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

When President Donald Trump was took office, he became the fifth US president to hail from New York.

The Empire State now has the third-most presidents to call its own. It's one of four states that have produced half of the 44 US presidents, along with Virginia, Ohio, and Massachusetts.

Many presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, later moved to and identified with other states.

For example, former President Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, but he later moved to and was a senator from Illinois. Bush is primarily affiliated with Texas despite being born in Connecticut.

Here are the 21 states that produced all the US presidents.

Twenty-nine states haven't produced any presidents yet. Most of them are in the west, and didn't exist when the country was founded. Here's the breakdown:

Twenty-one states have produced all 44 US presidents. play

Twenty-one states have produced all 44 US presidents.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Virginia had eight presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson.

Thomas Jefferson. play

Thomas Jefferson.

(Wikipedia)


Ohio had seven presidents: Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft, and Warren G. Harding.

Ulysses S. Grant. play

Ulysses S. Grant.

(Google Commons)


New York had five presidents: Martin Van Buren, Millard Fillmore, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump and Maj. Gen. Walter Piatt view air assault exercises outside Hangar 2060 at Fort Drum, New York on Aug. 13, 2018. play

President Donald Trump and Maj. Gen. Walter Piatt view air assault exercises outside Hangar 2060 at Fort Drum, New York on Aug. 13, 2018.

(AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)


Massachusetts had four presidents: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, John F. Kennedy, and George H.W. Bush.

President John F. Kennedy, sailing off the coast of Maine in 1962. play

President John F. Kennedy, sailing off the coast of Maine in 1962.

(Robert Knudsen/The White House/Reuters)


North Carolina had two presidents: James J. Polk and Andrew Johnson.

James K. Polk. play

James K. Polk.

(National Archives / Handout / Getty Images)


Texas had two presidents: Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Lyndon B. Johnson. play

Lyndon B. Johnson.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Vermont had two presidents: Chester A. Arthur and Calvin Coolidge

Calvin Coolidge. play

Calvin Coolidge.

(General Photographic Agency / Stringer / Getty Images)


South Carolina had one president: Andrew Jackson.

Andrew Jackson. play

Andrew Jackson.

(AP Images)


New Hampshire had one president: Franklin Pierce.

Franklin Pierce. play

Franklin Pierce.

(Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images)


Pennsylvania had one president: James Buchanan.

James Buchanan. play

James Buchanan.

(National Archives / Handout / Getty Images)


Kentucky had one president: Abraham Lincoln.

Abraham Lincoln. play

Abraham Lincoln.

(Getty Images / Staff)


New Jersey had one president: Grover Cleveland.

Grover Cleveland. play

Grover Cleveland.

(National Archives / Handout / Getty Images)


Iowa had one president: Herbert Hoover.

Herbert Hoover. play

Herbert Hoover.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Missouri had one president: Harry S. Truman.

Harry Truman. play

Harry Truman.

(Getty Images)


California had one president: Richard Nixon.

Richard Nixon. play

Richard Nixon.

(Getty Images)


Nebraska had one president: Gerald Ford.

President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford on the closing night of the Republican National Convention, in Kansas City, Missouri on August 19, 1976. play

President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford on the closing night of the Republican National Convention, in Kansas City, Missouri on August 19, 1976.

(Karl Schumache/Reuters)


Georgia had one president: Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter. play

Jimmy Carter.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)


Illinois had one president: Ronald Reagan.

Ronald Reagan. play

Ronald Reagan.

(AP Photo/Doug Mills)


Arkansas had one president: Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton. play

Bill Clinton.

(Win McNamee / Getty Images)


Connecticut had one president: George W. Bush.

George W. Bush. play

George W. Bush.

(Getty Images / Handout)


Hawaii had one president: Barack Obama.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave goodbye before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 3, 2015. play

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave goodbye before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 3, 2015.

(Gary Cameron/Reuters)


