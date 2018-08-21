Half the US presidents were born in 4 states. These are the 21 states that have produced the most presidents.

news

When President Donald Trump was took office, he became the fifth US president to hail from New York.

The Empire State now has the third-most presidents to call its own. It's one of four states that have produced half of the 44 US presidents, along with Virginia, Ohio, and Massachusetts.

Many presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, later moved to and identified with other states.

For example, former President Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, but he later moved to and was a senator from Illinois. Bush is primarily affiliated with Texas despite being born in Connecticut.

Here are the 21 states that produced all the US presidents.

Twenty-nine states haven't produced any presidents yet. Most of them are in the west, and didn't exist when the country was founded. Here's the breakdown:

Virginia had eight presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson.

Ohio had seven presidents: Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft, and Warren G. Harding.

New York had five presidents: Martin Van Buren, Millard Fillmore, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Donald Trump.

Massachusetts had four presidents: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, John F. Kennedy, and George H.W. Bush.

North Carolina had two presidents: James J. Polk and Andrew Johnson.

Texas had two presidents: Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Vermont had two presidents: Chester A. Arthur and Calvin Coolidge

South Carolina had one president: Andrew Jackson.

New Hampshire had one president: Franklin Pierce.

Pennsylvania had one president: James Buchanan.

Kentucky had one president: Abraham Lincoln.

New Jersey had one president: Grover Cleveland.

Iowa had one president: Herbert Hoover.

Missouri had one president: Harry S. Truman.

California had one president: Richard Nixon.

Nebraska had one president: Gerald Ford.

Georgia had one president: Jimmy Carter.

Illinois had one president: Ronald Reagan.

Arkansas had one president: Bill Clinton.

Connecticut had one president: George W. Bush.

Hawaii had one president: Barack Obama.