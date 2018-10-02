Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Harvard canceled a course Brett Kavanaugh was set to teach for the 2019 school year


Politics Harvard canceled a course Brett Kavanaugh was set to teach for the 2019 school year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

According to a statement emailed to students, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, indicated he can't commit to teaching the Harvard course for the 2019 school year. The class was canceled as a result.

Brett Kavanaugh play

Brett Kavanaugh

(Jim Bourg/Getty Images)

  • Harvard University says it canceled a course Brett Kavanaugh was set to teach in the 2019 school year.
  • The school made that announcement in an email sent to law students and obtained by Business Insider on Monday evening.
  • "Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered," the announcement reads.
  • The embattled Supreme Court nominee is facing renewed FBI scrutiny over multiple claims of sexual misconduct from his years in high school and college. On Monday new questions about his drinking habits during that time have also emerged.

A class that Brett Kavanaugh was set to teach at Harvard University in 2019 has been canceled.

The school made that announcement in an email sent to law students and obtained by Business Insider on Monday evening.

"Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered," reads an announcement sent by the associate dean and dean for academic and faculty affairs, Catherine Claypoole.

The embattled Supreme Court nominee is facing renewed FBI scrutiny over multiple claims of sexual misconduct from his years in high school and college. On Monday, new questions about his drinking habits during that time have also emerged.

Multiple former classmates have indicated that Kavanaugh has not been entirely truthful about his past drinking and the behavior he engaged while intoxicated.

Top Articles

1 Politics The Chinese military challenged a US destroyer to a South China...bullet
2 Politics The FBI was reportedly given a list of 4 witnesses to begin...bullet
3 Politics How Kenya and Tanzania are losing billions after Trump's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael Cohen
Politics Stormy Daniels explains in her new book how 2 Michael Cohen stories completely changed her outlook toward her infamous nondisclosure agreement
null
Politics The story of Wojtek, the 440-pound bear that fought the Nazis in World War II, is being made into a movie
Michael Avenatti
Politics Stormy Daniels explains in her new book how she first got connected with 'gorgeous' Michael Avenatti
stormy daniels cbs 60 minutes
Politics Stormy Daniels felt her life was in danger after her '60 Minutes interview' and had her friend record a video of her final will and testament
X
Advertisement