Harvard canceled a course Brett Kavanaugh was set to teach for the 2019 school year

Harvard University says it canceled a course Brett Kavanaugh was set to teach in the 2019 school year.

The school made that announcement in an email sent to law students and obtained by Business Insider on Monday evening.

"Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered," the announcement reads.

The embattled Supreme Court nominee is facing renewed FBI scrutiny over multiple claims of sexual misconduct from his years in high school and college. On Monday new questions about his drinking habits during that time have also emerged.

Multiple former classmates have indicated that Kavanaugh has not been entirely truthful about his past drinking and the behavior he engaged while intoxicated.