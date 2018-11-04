Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Here are all the states where you can vote early in the midterm elections

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Early voting allows polling places to open up ahead of Election Day. See where you can cast your ballot ahead of Tuesday, November 6:

Voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Atlanta, Georgia on October 18, 2018. play

Voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Atlanta, Georgia on October 18, 2018.

(Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

  • Days ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, turnout in 22 states and Washington, DC, shattered previous midterm early voter rates, with a reported 31.5 million ballots cast three days before Election Day.
  • These voters are taking advantage of policies in some states that allow voters to cast their ballot at a polling place in advance.
  • Check the map below to see if your state allows you to cast your vote before Election Day on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Days ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, turnout in 22 states and Washington, DC, has shattered 2014 midterm election early voter rates, according to the New York Times, which reported 31.5 million ballots had been cast.

The skyrocketing voter engagement comes in the midst of an already uncertain midterms field, full of tight races. Early voting opens up polling places before Election Day so voters can try and tip the scales with a vote in person.

See where you can cast your ballot ahead of Tuesday, November 6:

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Many states end early voting in the several days leading up to the election, so check each state's specified timelines and locations.

Read more of Business Insider's 2018 Midterm Election coverage:

Top Articles

1 Politics 'I was angry, and I sent it out': Woman admits she fabricated a...bullet
2 Politics Mueller's use of 'speaking indictments' could be a hugely...bullet
3 Politics These are the world's 20 most dangerous countries, and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Politics Weeks after a showdown in the South China Sea, the Navy's top officer says the US and China will 'meet more and more on high seas'
null
Politics These are all the fighter jets in the US Air Force
A protester carries a poster against the far-right’s presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, saying "Not him," in São Paulo, September 29, 2018.
Politics Brazil's new president has been called the 'Trump of the Tropics,' but the White House says there's only one Trump
People on the internet love finding ways to criticize first lady Melania Trump's wardrobe choices.
Politics 7 Melania Trump looks the internet was up in arms about
X
Advertisement