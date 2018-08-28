Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are the highlights of Theresa May's speech in South Africa


The prime minister also announced UK's pledged of £4bn in support for African economies.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town (Reuters)

Prime Minister, Theresa May, says she wants to see UK as the number one G7 investor in Africa by 2022.

She stated this in a speech in Cape Town on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, during her first trip to the continent as prime minister.

The prime minister also announced UK's pledged of £4bn in support for African economies and create jobs for young people.

Here are some of the highlights from her speech with the  President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa:

1. The UK fully supports Cyril Ramaphosa's stride to attract more investment to South Africa so as to create jobs and economic growth.

2. The UK wants British companies to play a central role in helping South Africa achieve its ambitions, helping create and sustain high-quality jobs for the people of both countries.

3. May said the UK will partner with South Africa to train the next generation of scientists, support the continent’s talented future leaders and decision-makers as they develop their skills and careers at “world-class British universities”.  

4. To work together on international order to see South Africa joining the UN Security Council in 2019.

