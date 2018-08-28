Here are the highlights of Theresa May's speech in South Africa

The prime minister also announced UK's pledged of £4bn in support for African economies.
She stated this in a speech in Cape Town on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, during her first trip to the continent as prime minister.
The prime minister also announced UK's pledged of £4bn in support for African economies and create jobs for young people.
Here are some of the highlights from her speech with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa:
1. The UK fully supports Cyril Ramaphosa's stride to attract more investment to South Africa so as to create jobs and economic growth.
2. The UK wants British companies to play a central role in helping South Africa achieve its ambitions, helping create and sustain high-quality jobs for the people of both countries.
3. May said the UK will partner with South Africa to train the next generation of scientists, support the continent’s talented future leaders and decision-makers as they develop their skills and careers at “world-class British universities”.
4. To work together on international order to see South Africa joining the UN Security Council in 2019.
Nigerian girls, Team Save-A-Soul, win world's largest tech competition
Nigerian payment company, Paystack, raises $8 million Series A funding from Stripe, Visa, and Tencent
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017