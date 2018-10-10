Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here are the 5 most and least popular governors in America, according to their constituents


Politics Here are the 5 most and least popular governors in America, according to their constituents

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The poll surveyed more than 361,607 registered voters across the country between July 1 and Sept. 25, 2018.

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 13: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during the National Clean Energy Summit 9.0 on October 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit) play

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 13: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during the National Clean Energy Summit 9.0 on October 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit)

(Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit)

  • A majority of the top ten most popular governors — and three of the top five — are up for reelection this fall, and they look poised to win, including two Republicans in deeply blue states.
  • Republican Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan of Maryland continue to see the highest approval ratings in the country despite leading liberal states.

A majority of the top ten most popular governors — and three of the top five — are up for reelection this fall, and they look poised to win, including two Republicans in deeply blue states.

Republican Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan of Maryland continue to see the highest approval ratings in the country despite leading liberal states, according to a new Morning Consult poll. Baker, a moderate praised for his bipartisanship, has a 70% approval rating in a state where just 10% of voters are registered Republicans. And just a month out from election day, Hogan holds a 16-point lead over his progressive challenger, former NAACP president Ben Jealous.

The poll surveyed more than 361,607 registered voters across the country between July 1 and Sept. 25, 2018.

The 5 most and least popular governors are:

MOST POPULAR 1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker

MOST POPULAR 1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker play

MOST POPULAR 1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Approve: 70%

Disapprove: 17%



2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan

2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan play

2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan

(Steve Ruark/AP)

Approve: 67%

Disapprove: 17%



3. Alabama Republican Kay Ivey

3. Alabama Republican Kay Ivey play

3. Alabama Republican Kay Ivey

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Approve: 65%

Disapprove: 18%



4. New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu

4. New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu play

4. New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu

(Jim Cole/AP)

Approve: 60%

Disapprove: 24%



5. South Dakota Republican Dennis Daugaard

5. South Dakota Republican Dennis Daugaard play

5. South Dakota Republican Dennis Daugaard

(James Nord/AP)

Approve: 59%

Disapprove: 27%

And now for the least popular:



LEAST POPULAR 1. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin

LEAST POPULAR 1. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin play

LEAST POPULAR 1. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin

(Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Disapprove: 75%

Approve: 17%



3. Connecticut Democrat Dan Malloy

3. Connecticut Democrat Dan Malloy play

3. Connecticut Democrat Dan Malloy

(Michael Dwyer/AP)

Disapprove: 70%

Approve: 20%



3. Illinois Republican Bruce Rauner

3. Illinois Republican Bruce Rauner play

3. Illinois Republican Bruce Rauner

(Seth Perlman/AP)

Disapprove: 62%

Approve: 25%



2. Kentucky Republican Matt Bevin

2. Kentucky Republican Matt Bevin play

2. Kentucky Republican Matt Bevin

(AP)

Disapprove: 55%

Approve: 30%



5. Alaska independent Bill Walker

5. Alaska independent Bill Walker play

5. Alaska independent Bill Walker

(Mark Thiessen/AP)

Disapprove: 54%

Approve: 25%



Top Articles

1 Politics Nikki Haley's resignation comes one day after an ethics...bullet
2 Politics This US base in Syria is a huge thorn in Russia and Iran's...bullet
3 Politics Caught between Trump and China, Japan is making a small...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

John Kelly
Politics Trump has reportedly tried to fire John Kelly, but fails because he usually uses Kelly to fire people
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Politics Democrats just made a play to make their signature healthcare issue stand out on the campaign trail
US Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Blattler, mascot handler, Marine Barracks Washington, escorts Cpl. Chesty XIV, official Marine Corps mascot, during an evening parade in Colonel Truman W. Crawford Hall at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., August 11, 2017.
Politics The Marine Corps just retired its 14th Chesty mascot — here's why the Corps loves English bulldogs
Trump
Politics USA Today responds after being slammed for publishing Trump's op-ed riddled with inaccuracies
X
Advertisement