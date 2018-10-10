Here are the 5 most and least popular governors in America, according to their constituents

news

A majority of the top ten most popular governors — and three of the top five — are up for reelection this fall, and they look poised to win, including two Republicans in deeply blue states.

Republican Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan of Maryland continue to see the highest approval ratings in the country despite leading liberal states, according to a new Morning Consult poll. Baker, a moderate praised for his bipartisanship, has a 70% approval rating in a state where just 10% of voters are registered Republicans. And just a month out from election day, Hogan holds a 16-point lead over his progressive challenger, former NAACP president Ben Jealous.

The poll surveyed more than 361,607 registered voters across the country between July 1 and Sept. 25, 2018.

The 5 most and least popular governors are:

MOST POPULAR 1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker

Approve: 70%

Disapprove: 17%

2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan

Approve: 67%

Disapprove: 17%

3. Alabama Republican Kay Ivey

Approve: 65%

Disapprove: 18%

4. New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu

Approve: 60%

Disapprove: 24%

5. South Dakota Republican Dennis Daugaard

Approve: 59%

Disapprove: 27%

And now for the least popular:

LEAST POPULAR 1. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin

Disapprove: 75%

Approve: 17%

3. Connecticut Democrat Dan Malloy

Disapprove: 70%

Approve: 20%

3. Illinois Republican Bruce Rauner

Disapprove: 62%

Approve: 25%

2. Kentucky Republican Matt Bevin

Disapprove: 55%

Approve: 30%

5. Alaska independent Bill Walker

Disapprove: 54%

Approve: 25%