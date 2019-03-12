Nigerians all over the country went out to either vote for new governors or incumbent ones in 29 states on March 9, 2019.

So far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially announced winners from only 22 states.

The elections in Rivers State has been suspended for now in order to ensure the safety of INEC officials while the elections in the remaining six states has been declared as ‘inconclusive’. These states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto.

While we wait for this to be resolved, Business Insider SSA by Pulse takes a look at the largest victory margins in the recently held governorship contests.

From Abia to Zamfara states, here are the seven biggest winning margins in Nigeria’s 2019 governorship elections:

Borno state

Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as the winner of the Borno State governorship election.

He polled 1,175,440 votes beating his main opponent, Mohammed Alkali Imam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 66,115 votes.

Winning margin — 1,109,325.

Delta state

Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa is the incumbent Governor of Delta State and the PDP candidate.

He polled a total number of 925,274 votes defeating his first runner up, Chief Great Ogboru of the APC who polled a total of 215,938 votes .

Winning margin — 709,336.

ALSO READ: Check list of all winners in Governorship elections across Nigeria

Katsina State

Current Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari got re-elected for second term.

He polled 1,178,864 votes to defeat PDP’s Yakubu Lado, who scored 488,621 votes.

Winning margin— 690,243.

Jigawa State

The incumbent governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, will serve another four years in office.

Polled 810, 933 votes, he defeated his major challenger Aminu Ringim, who got 288, 356 votes.

Winning margin— 522,577.

Kebbi State

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu scored the highest number of votes 673,717 against the 106,633 votes scored by the PDP’s candidate, Senator Isa Galaudu.

Winning margin — 567,084.

Lagos state

Babajide Sanwo-Olu scored 739,445 out of the 977,476 total valid votes in the governorship election. His opponent, PDP’s candidate, Jimi Agbaje, polled the second highest votes, 206,141.

Winning margin— 533,304.

Enugu state

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the PDP polled 449,935 votes against his closest rival, APC’s Ayogu Eze, who polled 10,423 votes.

Winning margin — 439,512.