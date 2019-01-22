African leaders are currently showcasing the continent's diverse opportunities to investors, business leaders and policymakers at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The annual meeting is scheduled to hold between January 22 to January 25th, 2019, themed, “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The event is expected to attract more than 2,500 business, policymakers and government officials at the Swiss city.

Here are the Africans at the event

1. South African President Cyril M. Ramaphosa

2. Paul Kagame, Rwanda's president and leader of the African Union

3. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia

4. Libyan Prime Minister, Faiez Al Serrag

5. Ugandan President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

7. Emmerson Mnangagwa - President of Zimbabwe – left to attend to fuel price hike crisis in the home country.

Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, who is re-contesting for another term in office missed the event while Nigerian billionaire and African philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, led the Heirs Holdings team to Davos.

World leaders such as President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May were also out of the 2019 event due to various domestic issues.