He was 41 at the time of his death.

On February 3, 2019, the MP went public about his cancer diagnosis, saying the late discovery meant it could not be treated but could only be managed.

Until he was elected to parliament in 2013, Kibera residents had only known hopelessness, poverty and mediocrity leadership.

On Friday, Kenyan Kibra MP Ken Okoth passed on at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment after being admitted at the facility on Thursday night.

He was 41 at the time of his death which was said to have been occasioned by multiple organ failure caused by colorectal cancer that he was diagnosed with early 2018.

"He had been unwell and came to Nairobi Hospital yesterday. He was admitted at around 5pm but his health deteriorated and he was taken to the ICU at around 8pm until at around 4pm when he passed on," a family spokesman said.

On February 3, 2019, the MP went public about his cancer diagnosis, saying the late discovery meant it could not be treated but could only be managed.

Okoth had returned to the country earlier this month after a long battle with cancer that saw him seek treatment at a hospital in Paris, France.

Until he was elected to parliament in 2013, Kibera residents had only known hopelessness, poverty and mediocrity leadership.

All that, however, quickly changed when he became Kibra Member of Parliament as he quickly marshaled support and started initiating development programmes across the constituency, winning the hearts of supporters and critics alike.

The eloquent lawmaker consistently maintained his objective of uplifting the education and living standards of his constituents majority who are living in abject poverty and unable to afford a decent life.

He was was born and raised in Kibera’s Kisumu Dogo area in 1978, being the fourth born in a family of six.