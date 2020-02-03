The Lagos government announced a ban on commercial motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Since the ban came into effect on Saturday, February 1, 2020, many residents of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, have been left stranded and have taken to social media to share their dissatisfaction with this new law.

Below is a list of lawmakers Lagosians can call to register their displeasure.

Following the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu's decision to ban commercial motorbikes (okadas) and tricycles (kekes) from six local governments, many residents have had to walk long distances where commercial buses cannot reach.

As a result of the OkadaBan, there have been several protests online with many citizens calling on the government to revoke this ban.

Okada ban leaves residents stranded

To get your message across to the relevant lawmakers, here are 10 numbers and emails you can use:

Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker for Agege 1) - 08033014094

Hon. Eshilokun-Sanni Wasiu O. (Deputy Speaker for Lagos Island 01) - 08022234871

Hon. Sanai Agunbiade (House Leader for Ikorodu 1) - Sanaioyeniran@yahoo.com

Hon. Abiru Rotimi Lateef (Chief Whip for Somolu 2) - 08033030329

Hon. Sangodara-Rotimi Mosunmola (Surulere 2) - mosrot25@gmail.com

Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu (Agege 2) - 08033061594

Hon. Adebisi A. Yusuf Alimosho I - 08088250392,08059571457

Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Lawal-Meranda - 08023457736

Hon Ibrahim O. Layode (Badagry I) - 08088054435, 08054747272

Hon. Setonji S. David (Badagry II) - 08033044216

Check here for the full list.

Lagos state government reacts

The government has reacted to the outrage by announcing plans to deploy 65 buses via its Twitter account.

“A fleet of 65 buses will join the others on some major routes as from Monday, February 3, 2020. No less than 550 more buses are being expected. Besides, 14 ferries will be commissioned on Tuesday. This will further open up the waterways, reduce travel time on various routes and provide safe, dependable and comfortable alternatives for commuters.”

Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has also deployed over 300 buses.

Making the announcement, the Managing Director of the firm, Mr Fola Tinubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN):“We have rolled over 300 buses out today to cushion the effects and we plan to put out even more later in the week. We have been repairing the faulty ones and plan to put even more on the road this week."

Primero rolls out 300 buses to alleviate okada/Keke ban hardship. [confiance]

"Chaos and disorderliness” and “scary figures” of fatal accidents have been cited as reasons for the ban.