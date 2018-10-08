Here is the last day you can register to vote in every state

news

Every state has its own voter registration deadline.

A couple of those deadlines have already passed. Many others take place this week.

Election Day is November 6.

Election Day is just around the corner — but most state voter registration deadlines are coming up well before November 6.

Most states require voters to register in advance of the November election. In Alaska and Rhode Island, the deadline to register has already passed. Deadlines in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas are this week.

Some states have different registration deadlines for doing so in person, by mail, or online. Not all states allow for registration via all three of those methods. In some cases, states allow registration through Election Day.

Here's a full list of voter registration deadlines by state: