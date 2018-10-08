Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here is the last day you can register to vote in every state


Politics Here is the last day you can register to vote in every state

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Election Day is just around the corner — but most state voter registration deadlines are coming up well before November 6.

null play

null

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Every state has its own voter registration deadline.
  • A couple of those deadlines have already passed. Many others take place this week.
  • Election Day is November 6.

Election Day is just around the corner — but most state voter registration deadlines are coming up well before November 6.

Most states require voters to register in advance of the November election. In Alaska and Rhode Island, the deadline to register has already passed. Deadlines in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas are this week.

Some states have different registration deadlines for doing so in person, by mail, or online. Not all states allow for registration via all three of those methods. In some cases, states allow registration through Election Day.

Here's a full list of voter registration deadlines by state:

Top Articles

1 Politics Kenya and Ghana among top 10 fastest-growing nation brands in...bullet
2 Politics Taylor Swift broke her political silence and endorsed 2...bullet
3 Politics Here are all the sexual-misconduct allegations against...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mobile user in front of binary coding.
Politics Saudi Arabia doesn't officially recognize Israel, but its hackers are reportedly using Israeli spyware to target dissidents in foreign countries
Sri Lankan navy personnel welcome the Chinese navy ship Hai Yangdao, October 4, 2018.
Politics The US and Japan are competing with China, and they've all got a small island country in their sights
A B-52 bomber drops cluster bombs over Afghanistan during the US invasion on October 7, 2001.
Politics These photos show 17 years of the US-led 'Forever war' in Afghanistan as the conflict becomes deadlier than ever
Petrov Bashirov RT
Politics The second 'tourist' accused of the UK nerve agent attack has been identified as a Russian military doctor
X
Advertisement