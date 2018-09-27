Here is the polygraph test Christine Blasey Ford took following her sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

news

Lawyers for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford released the results of a polygraph test she participated in after accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her.

The questions focused on Ford's claim that Kavanaugh assaulted her while they were in high school, a claim that Kavanaugh strongly denies.

The results overwhelmingly indicate that Ford's answers "are not indicative of deception," the polygraph report shows.

The examination, which took place at a Hilton hotel in Maryland on August 7, focused on Ford's claims that Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her at a house party while the two were high school students in the 1980s.

Attorneys for Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, provided the results of the polygraph test to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh are set to testify to the committee on Thursday.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the accusation.

Two key questions from Ford's polygraph test were: "Is any part of your statement false?" and "Did you make up any part of your statement?"

Ford answered both of these questions with a "no" after giving her account of the party where she claims the assault occurred.

After Ford shared her version of the alleged assault, examiners applied three separate numerical scoring systems to the polygraph test results. All three concluded that Ford's responses were "not indicative of deception," with one scale registering a 0.002% probability that she was lying, and another giving it less than a .02% chance.

Read Ford's polygraph results in full here: