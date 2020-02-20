The diplomat tweeted a picture of the scene and said “NDC opposition party leaving Parliament before President‘s State of Nation speech. What’s your opinion on that?”

Tweet by the ambassador

The Minority had earlier announced that they will boycott the sitting. They left immediately the national anthem ended.

The minority MPs who were all clad in black, moved out as they repeated the part of the anthem that says 'and help us to resist oppressors rule with all our will and might forevermore'.

The members of the majority side, however, chanted 'away' as their colleagues left.

At a press conference addressed by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu soon after the walkout, he justified their action saying it was to show their displeasure over issues of governance.

He cited among other things the Electoral Commission’s resolve to compile a new voter’s register, the closure of pro-opposition radio stations [Radio Gold, Radio XYZ], removal of Charlotte Osei from office as Electoral Commission chairperson, the failure of the president to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission as the reasons for walking out of the House before the president’s speech.

Christoph Retzlaff

“…these are not normal times. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Our tradition is credited for laying the foundations for this Fourth Republican dispensation. It is our moral duty to the Constitution we swore to protect and the people we serve in this House to rise and resist oppressor's rule - in that enduring and rallying call of our national anthem.”

“Our walkout was, therefore, a bold protest against tyranny and to send a very clear message directly to President Akufo-Addo that enough is enough. We shall no longer accept the growing levels of impunity and unconstitutionalism masked by duplicitous and hollow rhetoric.”