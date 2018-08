Here’s how much each Nigerian state is owing

news

Nigeria’s external debt stock currently stands at $22 billion, according to the latest figures by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Out of the figure, the central government's debt is $17.8 billion, while the combined debt portfolio of the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stands at $4.28 billion.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at the DMO document and here is the amount each state is owing:

Lagos State - $1.45 billion (accounts for 33.88% of the states’ debts) Edo State - $279 million Kaduna State - $232.9 million Cross River State - $193.7 million Bauchi State - $134.9 million Enugu State - $127.9 million. Anambra State - $107.4 million Oyo State - $106.34 million Ogun State - $105.3 million Osun State - $101.5 million Abia State - $100.2 million. Ekiti State - $97.9 million Ondo State - $81.4 million Rivers State - $79.5 million Ebonyi State - $67.9 million; Kano State - $65 million Katsina State - $64.7 million Delta State - $63.8 million Imo State - $61.2 million Nasarawa State - $61.4 million Adamawa State - $57.8 million Niger State - $55.7 million Bayelsa State - $57.2 million Akwa Ibom State - $48.3 million Kebbi State - $46.7 million Kwara State - $49.8 million Sokoto State -$40.2 million Taraba State - $22.1 million Borno State - $22.2 million Yobe State - $28.4 million Plateau State - $29.6 million Kogi State - $32.37 million Jigawa State - $32.80 million FCT - $32.83 million Zamfara State - $34.2 million Benue State - $34.7 million Gombe State - $38.5 million

Patience Oniha, the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO) had said the rise in total debt stock was recorded after the government issued a $2.5 billion Eurobond in February 2018.

In April, Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria's finance minister, said the country's public debt level is under control and sustainable.

She said the government will keep monitoring and analysing its debt levels at every stage so that they don’t fall into the trap that most African States had fallen into.