Multiple explosive devices were sent to prominent Democratic figures, law-enforcement officials said Wednesday, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
CNN's offices in New York City also received a package with an explosive device.
The explosives were reportedly similar to a bomb found in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros, founder of Opening Society Foundations, on Monday.
The White House strongly condemned the attempted acts of violence, and pledged to bring "those responsible for these despicable acts to justice."
Those targeted with the explosive devices have all been vocal critics of President Donald Trump.
Here's what we know about the multiple bomb threats:
The multiple bomb scares occurred from Florida to New York.
The Secret Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Clinton's residence in Chappaqua, New York.
Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The Secret Service also intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Obama's residence in Washington, DC.
A U.S. Secret Service police vehicle is parked on the street leading to former President Barack Obama's home in the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. (Gershon Peaks/Reuters)
"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."
Explosive devices were sent in the mail to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Secret Service says. (AP)
The Secret Service said it "has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said Americans are living in a "troubling" time after an attempted attack on her New York home. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)
The package discovered at CNN's New York City offices was dropped off by a courier around mid-morning, officials said.
The package discovered at CNN's New York City offices was dropped off by a courier around mid-morning, officials said. (Screengrab via CNN)
The package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who is actually an analyst for MSNBC.
Former CIA Director John Brennan. (Screenshot via NBC)
An envelope with white powder was also reportedly found with the device sent to CNN and is being investigated as well, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers watch over the scene outside the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb. (Kevin Hagen/AP)
The NYPD bomb squad took the device found CNN's offices to an off-site location to be detonated.
New York Police stand outside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, on Wednesday in the mist of the bomb scare. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
All of the packages listed Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, as the sender's address.
Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A package that was intended to reach former Attorney General Eric Holder, but had an incorrect address, arrived on Wednesday at Schultz's Sunrise, Florida, offices.
Broward County Sheriffs Office bomb device works outside the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Fla. The FBI confirms a 'suspicious package' went to Schultz's office in Sunrise, Fla. (Joshua Replogle/AP)
A suspicious package intended for Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was also intercepted at a congressional sorting facility in Maryland.
A suspicious package intended for Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was also intercepted at a congressional sorting facility in Maryland. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong Together LA)
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris's offices in San Diego, California, were also evacuated due to suspicious packages. But officials later determined these packages didn't contain any threat.
Democratic senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris at Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
There were also reports of a suspicious package at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, but this also turned out to be a false alarm.
Mayor Bill de Blasio looks on as Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks during a news conference after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. (Kevin Hagen/AP)
Wednesday's scares came two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox at billionaire George Soros's home in Katonah, New York.
A gate briefly opens at the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty)