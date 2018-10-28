news

Eleven people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman armed with an AR-15 and handguns stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

When police rushed the synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, they were met with gunfire.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, was eventually taken into custody and reportedly told one police officer: "All these Jews need to die."

The shooting is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history, according to a statement the Anti-Defamation League.

Here's how the shooting unfolded:

Saturday, October 27, 9:49 a.m.: An anti-Semitic comment was posted on a social media account for suspected gunman Robert Bowers.

Just before the attack on Saturday morning, a post was shared on social media connected to Robert Bowers.

Bowers, the suspected shooter, was reportedly a frequent poster on Gab, a relatively new social network that has attracted many far-right supporters.

"HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people," Bowers wrote just before the shooting, according to an archive of his Gab posts. "I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in."

9:54 a.m.: Allegheny County Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call about an active shooter.

The call into the Allegheny County Emergency Operations Center came just five minutes after Bowers' social media post on Gab.

9:55 a.m.: Two police cars were dispatched to the Tree of Life synagogue.

The police officers were told that one 911 caller had reported 20-30 shots heard from the lobby, according to radio traffic posted by Broadcastify.

Several other nearby officers said they were also responding, CNN reported.

9:59 a.m.: An officer reported that a shooter at Tree of Life was "firing" at them with an automatic weapon.

The officer identified himself by number and said he was in the area of the shooting.

"We're under fire. He's got an automatic weapon and firing at us from the synagogue," the officer said.

Moments later another officer said one of her colleagues had been shot in the hand.

Another officer called for a medic at about the same time.

10 a.m.: A police officer said "every unit" needed to get to the synagogue.

The officer was heard saying over the radio: "Every unit in the city needs to get here now."

A dispatcher then called in a request to all available units.

10:02 a.m.: SWAT teams were called to the synagogue.

Officers on scene called in a request for all available city and county SWAT teams.

10:11 a.m.: There was an ongoing discussion among officers about going into the synagogue.

Officers discuss heading into the Tree of Life synagogue, and one noted that the gunfire had ended.

"Once we have the resources here, we should go in," an officer said, according to CNN.

10:19 a.m.: An emergency operation officer reports that 911 calls indicate that the shooter entered through the lobby.

911 calls suggested that the gunman entered the synagogue through the lobby and began firing his guns.

People inside the synagogue ran from the shooter and were hiding in the building.

10:21 a.m.: Someone suggested the gunman may have been hit by bullets in the initial gunfire between the suspect and police.

Someone said an officer fired at the suspect during initial gunfire and that he may have been hit.

10:25 a.m.: An officer described the suspect’s appearance.

The officer said the suspect was wearing a green vest or jacket, and that he had a weapon slung around his neck.

10:30 a.m.: The SWAT team entered the synagogue.

The SWAT team entered Tree of Life and immediately started evacuating people inside.

Patrol officers stood by the front door to cover the exits.

One officer said he found a spend magazine from a Kalashnikov rifle in the synagogue's hallway.

10:33 a.m.: Officers released a description for the suspect.

Officers described the gunman as a tall white male with short hair, wearing a light blue shirt and jeans.

One officer said a person who was hiding in the synagogue described the gunman as unshaven, heavyset, and wearing a coat.

10:36 a.m. to 10:43 a.m.: Officers started finding bodies.

A tactical officer found four bodies in the synagogue atrium. Another person was found alive.

Officers then found four more bodies, and one victim who had a tourniquet was brought into an armored vehicle for medical assistance.

10:53 a.m.: Officers were shot at by the gunman.

An officer reported that a man had barricaded on the synagogue's third floor was firing at them.

"Contact! Contact! Shots fired! Shots fired," the officer said.

According to radio traffic, one officer was shot in the incident.

11:03 a.m.: Police said they were negotiating with the gunman.

Police said the gunman had an AR-15 and a handgun and they were negotiating with him to come out of the barricaded area.

"He's been given orders to crawl out. He's not done it yet," police said.

According to radio traffic, two more guns were later found.

11:04 a.m.: The suspect put his hands in view of officers.

Suspected gunman Bowers surrendered to police, crawling out of the room he barricaded himself in.

A few minutes later, he told police his age and name.

11:08 a.m.: Suspected gunman tells officers his motive.

Bowers told one officer on the radio that "All these Jews need to die."

8:05 p.m.: Bowers was charged with 29 federal charges, including several hate crimes.

US Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell signed a criminal complaint charging Robert Bowers with 29 counts of setting forth federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses, according to the US attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Scott Brady.

Bowers is facing 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder, four counts of obstruction of exercise of religious belief resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Sunday, October 28, 10 a.m.: The 11 people killed in Saturday's shooting were identified.

The people killed in the synagogue shooting were identified by the Allegheny County medical examiners' office on Sunday morning.

The youngest victim was 54-year-old David Rosenthal. The eldest was 97-year-old Rose Mallinger.

Victims included a married couple, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, and two brothers, Cecil and David Rosenthal.

The dead also included Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.