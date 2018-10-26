Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Here's how law enforcement tracked down the serial mail bombing suspect

  • Published: , Refreshed:

DNA evidence found on one of the devices in the investigation played a large role in leading authorities to Sayoc.

The package and bomb sent to John Brennan at CNN, New York, October 23, 2018. play

The package and bomb sent to John Brennan at CNN, New York, October 23, 2018.

(CNN)

  • Federal authorities on Friday announced they'd arrested a suspect in connection with a series of attempted bombings via mail of high-profile Democrats and other public figures.
  • The suspect was identified as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida.
  • DNA evidence found on one of the devices in the investigation played a large role in leading authorities to Sayoc, according to what a law enforcement official told CBS News.
  • FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday said a fingerprint was found on one of the envelopes in the investigation, which matched Sayoc.

Federal authorities on Friday announced they'd arrested a suspect in connection with a series of attempted bombings via mail of high-profile Democrats and other public figures.

The suspect was identified as Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida. Sayoc was arrested around 10 a.m. ET on Friday in Plantation, Florida.

Sayoc is being questioned by FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to reports.

A photo of suspect Cesar Soyac. play

A photo of suspect Cesar Soyac.

(Broward County)

Law enforcement tracked down Sayoc less than a week after the first bomb threat emerged, and authorities are being widely praised for the speedy investigation.

Preident Donald Trump tweeted on Friday, "I want to applaud the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD, and all Law Enforcement partners across the Country for their incredible work, skill and determination!"

DNA evidence found on one of the devices in the investigation played a large role in leading authorities to Sayoc, according to what a law enforcement official told CBS News. Sayoc has an extensive criminal history, including a 2002 arrest on charges that he made a bomb threat.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday said a fingerprint was found on one of the envelopes in the investigation, which matched Sayoc. He also said DNA was found on two of the devices. The envelope was reportedly addressed to Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

At least 12 suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats and public figures, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have been found or intercepted over the course of the week.

null play

null

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

All of the packages were addressed to people who have vocally attacked Trump, and who have often been critical of the president.

Sayoc faces charges in connection to the slew of attempted attacks, which Trump on Friday described as "terrorizing acts" and "despicable." Trump said the suspect would be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."

Top Articles

1 Politics The history of the US Army's uniforms since 1776, in images and...bullet
2 Politics Senate Judiciary Committee sends criminal referral for...bullet
3 Politics Kenya and Ghana among top 10 fastest-growing nation brands...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Roger Stone.
Politics Roger Stone reportedly pushed hard for Trump to preemptively pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Megyn Kelly
Politics Megyn Kelly is out at NBC after backlash over blackface comments
Boeing VC-137C SAM 26000, or Air Force One, during its final flight, at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, Ohio, May 20, 1998.
Politics Step aboard the SAM 26000 — the first jet-powered aircraft ever built for the president of the United States
The Princeton's flight deck after getting struck during the Battle of the Sibuyan Sea on Oct. 24, 1944.
Politics Intense photos show the WWII Battle of Leyte Gulf — the biggest naval battle of all-time
X
Advertisement