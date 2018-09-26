Here's the calendar Brett Kavanaugh gave a Senate committee from the summer of alleged sexual assault

news

The Senate Judiciary Committee released pages of a calendar belonging to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The calendar covers the months of May through August in 1982, the summer Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

It includes references to parties Kavanaugh attended.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released a number of pages from a calendar belonging to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, detailing the summer in which Christine Blasey Ford alleges he sexually assaulted her.

The calendar is from the summer of 1982, when Kavanaugh had just finished his junior year at Georgetown Prep in Montgomery County, Maryland. It references to various parties Kavanaugh attended in those months.

Kavanaugh's lawyers sent five pages from the calendar to the committee late on Tuesday, according to USA Today, aiming to disprove Ford's allegation he sexually assaulted her at a party around that time.

Ford has said she doesn't know the exact date or location of the party where the alleged result occurred.

Here are the calendars:

There is no reference or mention of Ford on the calendar, which includes the months of May through August. But the calendar does appear to reference Mark Judge, who Ford claims was in the room when she says Kavanaugh attempted to force himself on her. Ford accuses Judge of aiding Kavanaugh in the alleged assault.

Ford and Kavanaugh are both set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Senate Democrats have called for Judge to testify, but he's claimed to have no knowledge of the alleged result and said he does not wish to speak publicly on the matter.

Kavanaugh has also been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman with whom he went to college, Deborah Ramirez.

Ramirez's lawyer said on Wednesday morning her client is willing to testify, as well.

"She would be willing to testify, but she wants … us to be able to have this conversation about what this is going to look like, what the process is going to be and if there's going to be an FBI investigation into what happened in her case," Attorney John Clune told CBS News.

Clune also said Senate Republicans skipped a scheduled call with him and Ramirez on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Attorney Michael Avenatti also claims to have a client with evidence of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. Avenatti has said he'll likely reveal his client's identity before Thursday.