Here's the court document outlining the charges against Michael Cohen

After landing in West Virginia for a campaign rally Tuesday night, Trump initially dodged shouted questions from reporters about Cohen's plea deal.
But Trump's current lawyer Rudy Giuliani said: "There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen."
Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, suggested his client's plea deal has everything to do with Trump. "Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election," Davis said.