Here's what stands between Brett Kavanaugh and the Supreme Court after Friday's vote

Senate Judiciary Committee members will vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court after listening to his denials that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh may get the votes he needs to progress, but will then rely on the Senate to confirm him.
Brett Kavanaugh sought to secure his seat on the Supreme Court with emotional testimony on Thursday during which he denied sexual assault allegations against him.
But there are more steps to come in the process, which depends on the support of the Senate.
If he gets the votes, Kavanaugh could be confirmed to the court by Wednesday.