Here's what stands between Brett Kavanaugh and the Supreme Court after Friday's vote

news

Senate Judiciary Committee members will vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

They listened to testimony from him on Thursday as he denied sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, who also testified.

Kavanaugh may get the votes he needs to progress. Then the full Senate would have to vote to confirm him.

Kavanaugh could be on the court by Wednesday. Here's what needs to happen.

Brett Kavanaugh sought to secure his seat on the Supreme Court with emotional testimony on Thursday during which he denied sexual assault allegations against him.

But there are more steps to come in the process, which depends on the support of the Senate.

The first key vote on his nomination is due to take place on Friday morning, when members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will cast their votes.

In general, Democrats are expected to vote against Kavanaugh while Republicans are expected to endorse him, although there are a few key senators on the fence. Republicans hold an 11-10 majority on the panel.

If his nomination is approved, Kavanaugh's nomination will move to a vote in the full Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could still move the nomination to the full Senate even if Kavanaugh does not have the votes in the committee.

The Senate would then vote on a motion to proceed, a procedural vote that could happen as early as Saturday, Sen. John Cornyn told reporters after Thursday's hearing. This motion requires only a simple majority of Senate votes.

This motion requires only a simple majority of Senate votes. Then a cloture vote, which ends debate on the nomination, could be held on Monday, Cornyn said. This would also need a majority vote.

The final vote could come late in the day Tuesday. Kavanaugh would need a simply majority of votes.

If he gets the votes, Kavanaugh could be confirmed to the court by Wednesday.