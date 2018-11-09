news

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is reportedly planning on running for president in 2020.

A source described as close to the California congressman told Politico, "He's definitely running."

But Swalwell told The Hill he has nothing to announce in that regard "yet."

"I've asked my mom to stop talking to Politico. Just kidding. No news to report. Yet," he said.

At 37-years-old, Swalwell is roughly half President Donald Trump's age. He would be among the youngest candidates for president in recent history, and just a few years over the age requirement to seek the highest office in the land. The Constitution states a person must be at least 35 to run for president.

Adding to the speculation of his potential presidential ambitions is the fact Swalwell is traveling to Iowa later this week for the Asian & Latino Coalition in Des Moines and Iowa Democratic Party chairs in Dubuque.

With the 2018 midterm elections mostly wrapped up and the Democrats seizing a majority in the House, there's already a great deal of speculation surrounding who will challenge Trump in 2020.

Democrats like Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey have been floated as top contenders, though none have made any official announcements.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has also flirted with running. And many have suggested Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who ran as a Democrat in 2016, should give it another go as well. Neither Biden nor Sanders have said they're definitely running.

Despite losing to Sen. Ted Cruz in the US Senate race in Texas, Rep. Beto O'Rourke has also been suggested as a potential 2020 candidate due to the impressive campaign he ran in a deeply red state. O'Rourke told several news outlets this week he is not planning a White House run in 2020.