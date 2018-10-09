Hillary and Bill Clinton to start a 13 city speaking tour to talk about the 2016 election loss to Trump

news

Hillary Clinton and husband Bill will lay bare what happened during the 2016 election in a series of tour dates starting in November.

The "Evening with the Clintons" tour will go to 13 US and Canadian cities.

Ticketmaster said the most expensive tickets will cost $745.50.

Promoter Live Nation said ticketholders will see the pair u se their "unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight," as they share "inspiring anecdotes," and discuss "issues of the day."

A press release from tour organisers Live Nation says ticket holders to the "Evening with the Clintons" tour will also get to see the pair "sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes," "discussing issues of the day," and "looking towards the future."

The pair will give their view on the "most controversial and unpredictable presidential election" using their "unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight," Live Nation said.

Tickets to see former President Bill Clinton, and the former Secretary of State will start at $59.50 and go up to $745.50, according to Ticketmaster's website.

The tour will start on November 4 at the 5,200-seat Park Theatre, Las Vegas, before making its way to other cities in the US and Canada.

Clinton won 47.92% of the popular vote in Nevada, and all of its 6 electoral votes in 2016.

The tour will also visit New York, Wallingford, Sugarland, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles, Inglewood, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The full title of the show is "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on October 12 at 10 a.m. (EDT.)