For the first time in more than 70 years an African will be heading the International Standards Organization.

Njoroge will start his role as president on January 2020 on a two-term tenure ending December 2022. He took over from Canadian John Walter.

Kenya is arguably the world’s flower garden and annually exports tonnes of freshly cut flowers to all corners of the world, more so to Europe.

The appointment will see ISO’s global office established in Nairobi during Njoroge’s tenure

Founded on 23 February 1947, the organization is a global network of the world's leading standardizers. It promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial and commercial standards. ISO national standards bodies is present in 164 different countries across the globe.

ISO standards reduce technical barriers to trade, lower production costs, and allow local companies to access global markets due to opportunities for economies of scale.

Why Njoroge’s appointment is a big deal

Njoroge, also a board member at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), aims to facilitate access to standards for developing countries.

Coming at a time when, local products have been barred from accessing western markets over failure to conform to European standards his appointment is expected to go a long way in addressing the barriers.