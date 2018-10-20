The Tanzanian police says Mohammed Dewji was released unharmed apart from bruises on his hands and feet
MeTL Group, the billionaire business firm, also confirmed the release in a Twitter post on Saturday, October 20, 2018, without details about his release.
The company quoted the Billionaire as saying that he has returned home safely.
The 43-year-old CEO of the METL Group was kidnapped by gunmen as he entered a hotel gym in Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salaam on Thursday morning last week.
Lazaro Mambosasa, Dar es Salaam’s police commander said, “He was tied legs, hands and face, therefore, he could not see. He could not identify the abductors throughout the period of captivity,” Mambosasa said, adding that Dewji was unharmed apart from bruises on his hands and feet where they were tied.
“He told us that they treated him very well and gave him food,” he said.
It is not sure if the family paid ransom for the release but they had offered a reward of 1 billion Tanzania shillings ($440,000) for information leading to his release.
