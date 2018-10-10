How Goldman Sachs' Dina Powell became a top contender to replace Nikki Haley at the UN

Dina Powell was born Dina Habib in Cairo, Egypt in 1973.
When Powell was four, her Coptic Christian parents moved the family to Dallas, Texas, where her father worked as a bus driver and both parents ran a convenience store while their daughter attended a private all-girls school.
Powell got her first taste of politics while studying at the University of Texas at Austin, where she worked as an aide to a Texas state senator. She deferred law school to work for Republicans on Capitol Hill and, in 2003, joined President George W. Bush's administration, where she served in top jobs in the White House and the State Department.
In 2007, Powell transitioned into the private sector, running Goldman Sachs' philanthropic efforts, including the company's 10,000 Women initiative, which seeks to empower female small business owners in developing countries.
Shortly after the election, Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter and adviser, sought out Powell for advice on international women's empowerment programming and shortly after Powell, an Arabic speaker, became a White House economic adviser and top national security aide, helping lead Middle East policy.
She was unique among President Donald Trump's advisers as a rare Bush administration veteran friendly with top Democrats, including some of former President Barack Obama's senior aides, but left the Trump administration last January to return to Goldman Sachs in a senior role and as a member of the company's management committee.
After Nikki Haley, Trump's ambassador to the UN, announced on Tuesday that she will be leaving the administration by the end of the year, Powell was reported to be a top candidate to replace her. Sources close to the administration told Politico on Tuesday that the White House had reached out to Powell to offer her the job, but that she asked for time to consider it.
Trump on Tuesday said that Powell is "a person I would consider," but added that he has "many names" on his list of contenders.
Here's what we know about Powell:
At 29, Powell joined the Bush administration as the youngest-ever White House personnel director, overseeing 4,000 hirings and a staff of 35.
In 2005, as the administration attempted to improve relations with the Middle East, Bush made Powell assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice expanded Powell's responsibilities, charging her with developing public-private partnerships to create jobs in places like Lebanon.
Powell was the highest-ranking Arab-American in the Bush administration and became a key adviser to Rice, who has called her "one of the most capable people I know."
In 2007, Powell joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director and became a partner three years later, one of the most sought-after positions in finance.
In recent years, she served as president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, overseeing its impact investing and philanthropic initiatives, including those targeting women and small business owners around the world.
Powell reportedly made an annual salary of $2 million. On her White House financial disclosure form, she reported $6.2 million in income from 2016 and the first part of 2017, with $1.9 million of that in restricted stock units.
Many at Goldman Sachs, especially women, looked up to her as a role model.
In January 2017, Powell joined the Trump administration as an informal adviser to Ivanka Trump. She is one of several former Goldman executives in senior roles in the administration.
Powell quickly became one of the first daughter's closest advisers — The New York Times described her as Ivanka's "all-around guide in the administration."
For the first few months of the administration, she served as a White House adviser on entrepreneurship, economic growth, and the empowerment of women.
In March 2017, Powell was brought on to the national security team by White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster following a period of tumult during which McMaster's predecessor, Michael Flynn, was forced to resign.
Powell worked with McMaster to develop the president's national security strategy and coordinate with the Department of Defense, the State Department, and the intelligence community.
She was widely seen as aligned with former Goldman executive Gary Cohn, who served as Trump's National Economic Council director until he resigned in March 2018, and Ivanka and Kushner.
That group of New Yorkers sometimes found itself at odds with the nationalistic thinking of former chief strategist Steve Bannon and his more ideological backers.
Powell was one of just a handful of top women advising Trump, and she was the only woman visible in the room the moment Trump and his team decided to fire dozens of missiles at a Syrian military air base in April 2017.
In April 2017, Powell said she attributes her career success to "not overplanning ... It's just taking that leap of faith."
