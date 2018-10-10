Pulse.com.gh logo
How Goldman Sachs' Dina Powell became a top contender to replace Nikki Haley at the UN


Dina Powell was the highest ranking Arab-American in the Bush administration. After making millions on Wall Street, she briefly served in the Trump administration.

Dina Powell is the president's deputy national security adviser for strategy.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Dina Powell was born Dina Habib in Cairo, Egypt in 1973.

When Powell was four, her Coptic Christian parents moved the family to Dallas, Texas, where her father worked as a bus driver and both parents ran a convenience store while their daughter attended a private all-girls school.

Powell got her first taste of politics while studying at the University of Texas at Austin, where she worked as an aide to a Texas state senator. She deferred law school to work for Republicans on Capitol Hill and, in 2003, joined President George W. Bush's administration, where she served in top jobs in the White House and the State Department.

In 2007, Powell transitioned into the private sector, running Goldman Sachs' philanthropic efforts, including the company's 10,000 Women initiative, which seeks to empower female small business owners in developing countries.

Shortly after the election, Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter and adviser, sought out Powell for advice on international women's empowerment programming and shortly after Powell, an Arabic speaker, became a White House economic adviser and top national security aide, helping lead Middle East policy.

She was unique among President Donald Trump's advisers as a rare Bush administration veteran friendly with top Democrats, including some of former President Barack Obama's senior aides, but left the Trump administration last January to return to Goldman Sachs in a senior role and as a member of the company's management committee.

After Nikki Haley, Trump's ambassador to the UN, announced on Tuesday that she will be leaving the administration by the end of the year, Powell was reported to be a top candidate to replace her. Sources close to the administration told Politico on Tuesday that the White House had reached out to Powell to offer her the job, but that she asked for time to consider it.

Trump on Tuesday said that Powell is "a person I would consider," but added that he has "many names" on his list of contenders.

Here's what we know about Powell:

At 29, Powell joined the Bush administration as the youngest-ever White House personnel director, overseeing 4,000 hirings and a staff of 35.

Powell, then-White House headhunter, swears in John Negroponte as the first director of national intelligence, as President George W. Bush looks on in 2005.

(Jason Reed/Reuters)

Source: The Washington Post



In 2005, as the administration attempted to improve relations with the Middle East, Bush made Powell assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice expanded Powell's responsibilities, charging her with developing public-private partnerships to create jobs in places like Lebanon.

Powell stands next to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as Undersecretary of State Karen Hughes speaks at a State Department event in 2005.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Source: The Washington Post



Powell was the highest-ranking Arab-American in the Bush administration and became a key adviser to Rice, who has called her "one of the most capable people I know."

Powell speaks at the State Department in 2006.

(AP Images)

Source: Politico



In 2007, Powell joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director and became a partner three years later, one of the most sought-after positions in finance.

Powell speaks at the FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Dinner in DC in 2012.

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Source: The New York Times



In recent years, she served as president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, overseeing its impact investing and philanthropic initiatives, including those targeting women and small business owners around the world.

Dina Powell, and Diana Taylor attend the Annual Luncheon for the New York Women's Foundation hosted by Jean Shafiroff at Le Cirque on September 8, 2014 in New York City.

(Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images for The New York Women's Foundation)

Source: The New York Times



Powell reportedly made an annual salary of $2 million. On her White House financial disclosure form, she reported $6.2 million in income from 2016 and the first part of 2017, with $1.9 million of that in restricted stock units.

Warren Buffett participates in a discussion with Dina Habib Powell, Head of Impact Investing business of Goldman Sachs, during the White House Summit on the United State Of Women on June 14, 2016 in Washington, DC.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sources: The New York Times, Politico



Many at Goldman Sachs, especially women, looked up to her as a role model.

Many at Goldman Sachs, especially women, looked up to her as a role model.

(sorayabahgat/Instagram)


In January 2017, Powell joined the Trump administration as an informal adviser to Ivanka Trump. She is one of several former Goldman executives in senior roles in the administration.

Powell and Ivanka Trump meet former CEO of General Electric Jack Welch in February.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Politico



Powell quickly became one of the first daughter's closest advisers — The New York Times described her as Ivanka's "all-around guide in the administration."

Powell quickly became one of the first daughter's closest advisers — The New York Times described her as Ivanka's "all-around guide in the administration."

(Ivanka Trump/Instagram)

Source: The New York Times



For the first few months of the administration, she served as a White House adviser on entrepreneurship, economic growth, and the empowerment of women.

Powell, then White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives, speaks during a town hall with business leaders in April.

(Evan Vucci/AP)


In March 2017, Powell was brought on to the national security team by White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster following a period of tumult during which McMaster's predecessor, Michael Flynn, was forced to resign.

Powell said Defense Secretary James Mattis was a "favorite of the president" during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister in April.

(Getty Images)

Source: CNN, Business Insider



Powell worked with McMaster to develop the president's national security strategy and coordinate with the Department of Defense, the State Department, and the intelligence community.

Powell talks with White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and economic advisor Gary Cohn after a news conference held by President Donald Trump and Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House in April.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Source: The Washington Post



She was widely seen as aligned with former Goldman executive Gary Cohn, who served as Trump's National Economic Council director until he resigned in March 2018, and Ivanka and Kushner.

Powell in May 2017, clapping in celebration at House of Representatives passage of the AHCA with other top administration domestic and political advisors.

(Dan Scavino/Twitter)

Sources: Associated Press, The Washington Post



That group of New Yorkers sometimes found itself at odds with the nationalistic thinking of former chief strategist Steve Bannon and his more ideological backers.

Dina Powell with Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon and Ivanka Trump after the US missile strikes in Syria in April.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Sources: Associated Press, The Washington Post



Powell was one of just a handful of top women advising Trump, and she was the only woman visible in the room the moment Trump and his team decided to fire dozens of missiles at a Syrian military air base in April 2017.

Powell attends a meeting in a make-shift war room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida resort, following the US bombing of a Syrian government air base in April.

(White House handout)

Sources: The New York Times, Business Insider



In April 2017, Powell said she attributes her career success to "not overplanning ... It's just taking that leap of faith."

Powell made those remarks at an event honoring the 2017 class of the Fortune/US State Department Global Women's Mentoring Partnership, a program she co-founded during the Bush administration.

(Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Source: Fortune



