The next 18 days will be a roller coaster filled with fat allowances and early mornings for government officials.

The officers drawn from various ministries are all set to make a killing in allowances in the next 18 days overseeing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, which kicked off on Monday.

Education CS Prof George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said that the government will once again deliver as one in administration of the national examinations in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.

“I welcome and encourage them to extend the spirit of monitoring the KCPE to the KCSE, which starts on Monday,” said Prof Magoha.

During the just-concluded Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations for instance, Deputy President William Ruto led the entire Cabinet to help in the 2019 monitoring.

KCSE candidates in an exam room

The same circle will be repeated again and even more officers involved in the overseeing of the national exams all while paid a tidy sum for the trouble.

According to Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) rates, those who will monitor the exams in areas such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale and Naivasha will be entitled to daily allowances of between Sh6,300 ($63) and Sh18,200 ($182).

The payment will be drawn from their respective ministries and agencies, besides more than Sh4.2 billion ($420 million) that has been set aside by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) for payment of its field officers and those who will be involved in marking.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i oversing start of KCPE exams

Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, heads of parastatals will participate in the exercise and will be accompanied by three to five staff who will be entitled to daily subsistence allowances.

The only downside in the whole thing is government officials some accustomed to reporting to work in the afternoon will be expected to be up by 5am in order to make it to examinations centres where they have been assigned.

What a small price to pay.