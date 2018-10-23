news

President Donald Trump resurrected his derogatory "Pocahontas" nickname for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and joked he could no longer use it after a DNA test report suggested she merely had trace amounts of Native American ancestry in her DNA.

"A sad thing happened last week," Trump said at a campaign rally for Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston on Monday. "Because Elizabeth Warren was exposed as being a total fraud. And I can no longer call her Pocahontas because she has no Indian blood."

"I can't call her Pocahontas," Trump added. "She doesn't qualify ... I've been saying it for a long time. I've been saying it for a year and a half. I said, 'I have more Indian blood than she has and I have none! I have none!'"

Warren has long contended that she has Native American ancestry, a claim that has been met with skepticism, particularly by Trump. Warren attempted to silence her skeptics by taking a DNA test, which her campaign then publicized with a video and supporting documents.

Warren's media campaign ultimately backfired after the report revealed she was between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American. Additionally, representatives from Native American tribes described the testing procedure as "useless" in determining tribal citizenship.

While Warren's claim of Native American heritage has yet to be disproven, DNA tests alone cannot conclusively prove a person's ancestry.

Trump has echoed his derogatory nicknames against Democratic opponents in numerous campaign speeches and tweets. With the midterm elections approaching, Trump has shown no sign of easing up on his attacks against Warren, who is up for reelection in Massachusetts and is a likely contender for the 2020 US presidential election,

"I cant use the name Pocahontas anymore," Trump said. "But if you don't mind I will anyway. Is that ok?"

"We got to keep her down," Trump added.