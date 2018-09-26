'I don't think the Marines would've run': Trump and John Kelly joked about a suspected assassination attempt on Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described Venezuela as a threat to the US and the region, and when asked on Tuesday about how he plans to address that threat, Trump took a swipe at the Venezuelan military.
President Donald Trump with Colombian President Ivan Duque during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 25, 2018.
'I don't think the Marines would've run': Trump and John Kelly joked about a suspected assassination attempt on Venezuela's Nicolas Maudro