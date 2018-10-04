'I knew he was lying': Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale roommate claims to have seen him 'blackout drunk'

news

James Roche, Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale University roommate, disputed his claim that he "did not drink beer to the point of blacking out" during their college years.

"What struck me and made me more interested in speaking out ... is not only did I know that he wasn't telling the truth," Roche said. "I knew that he knew that he wasn't telling the truth."

Roche believes he saw Kavanaugh "blackout drunk," and witnessed him vomiting and having "a lot of trouble getting out of bed."

The Senate is expected to start voting on Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday.

A former roommate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court who faces numerous sexual misconduct allegations, disputed Kavanaugh's claim that he "did not drink beer to the point of blacking out" while they were in college.

James Roche, a fellow Yale University alumnus who lived in the same room as Kavanaugh during their freshman year, said he believes the sexual misconduct allegations made by Deborah Ramirez, his friend at Yale. Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself at a dorm room party during the 1983-84 school year.

"I believe that she's telling the truth," Roche said to CNN host Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. "But then when Brett started saying things about his drinking, and his use of certain words, sexually oriented words, I knew he was lying because he was my roommate."

During his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Kavanaugh admitted to drinking alcohol during his high school and college years, but undercut the notion that he went beyond social norms.

"Sometimes I had too many beers," Kavanaugh said. "Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone."

Roche, who was interviewed by the FBI for its supplementary background check on Kavanaugh, said his former roommate was lying.

"What struck me and made me more interested in speaking out ... is not only did I know that he wasn't telling the truth," Roche said. "I knew that he knew that he wasn't telling the truth."

"I saw him both what I would consider blackout drunk, and also dealing with the repercussions of that in the morning," Roche later added.

Roche described Kavanaugh's alcohol consumption during freshman year as "notably heavy" by saying "he was drunk frequently ... at least once, maybe twice on the weekends," and possibly during the weekdays as well. Roche, who admitted he "wasn't an angel back then either," also claimed he saw Kavanaugh vomit "on more than one occasion."

"I didn't socialize with Brett, but being in the same room where he slept, I saw him when he arrived at home regularly," Roche said. "And I saw him in the morning. And I can tell you that he would come home and he was incoherent, stumbling."

"He would sometimes be singing. He occasionally would wear this ... old leather football helmet. He would throw up, and then, in the morning, would have a lot of trouble getting out of bed."

Roche, who runs a software company in San Francisco, made similar comments in an op-ed column published on Wednesday.

Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez's allegation, calling it a "smear, plain and simple."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote for Kavanaugh's nomination on Wednesday night, hours before the senate is expected to review the FBI's supplemental background review on the judge.

The Senate is expected to begin a key procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Friday. A final vote is expected on Saturday.