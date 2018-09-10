'I suspect it is Pence’s chief of staff': Omarosa thinks Nick Ayers wrote the New York Times op-ed trashing Trump

news

Former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman on Monday suggested Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Nick Ayers is behind the controversial anonymous New York Times op-ed that claims there's a "quiet resistance" in the White House.

"I've been very vocal about the fact that I believe that it is a senior staffer in Pence's office," Manigault Newman said on ABC's "The View."

"I went through every email that came out of Pence's office, because the tone of the op-ed sounded very much like his chief of staff," she added. "And sure enough there's consistency in the writing style, the language that they have chosen."

The former White House adviser made a similar claim several days ago in an appearance on MSNBC.

Pence has vehemently denied any involvement in the op-ed, which said there's a cohort of people in the Trump administration actively working to keep the president in check.

"I'm 100 percent confident that no one on the vice president's staff was involved in this anonymous editorial," Pence said during an interview on Sunday.

"I know my people," he added.

The White House has denounced the op-ed, describing whoever wrote it as a traitor and coward.

Manigualt Newman has been highly critical of the Trump administration over the past month or so as she's promoted her memoir, "Unhinged," which paints an unflattering picture of the White House under President Donald Trump.

The credibility of Manigualt Newman's claims in the book have frequently been called into question, particularly given her untimely departure from the White House.