'If she's an actress, she's really good ... the alternative is she's telling the truth': Megyn Kelly reacts to Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

Megyn Kelly weighed in on Christine Blasey Ford's testimony during "Today" show coverage of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination hearing on Thursday.

Kelly said Ford's recollections to the Senate Judiciary Committee were "emotional" and could prove "deeply problematic" for Kavanaugh.

"If she's an actress, she's really good," Kelly said.

The NBC News anchor was part of a panel covering the psychology professor's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as Ford recollected the alleged 1982 sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

When the committee took its first break of the morning, Kelly weighed in on Ford, saying she found one part of her story especially moving.

"The moment that will stay with me was when she described having a memory of being in that room, and looking over at Mark Judge, and having eye contact with him, and asking herself 'Will he save me?' And he didn't. It was emotional," Kelly said.

"Look if she's an actress, she's really good,' Kelly later added. "The alternative is she's telling the truth and it's deeply problematic for [Kavanaugh]."

Ford has alleged that a "stumbling drunk" 17-year-old Kavanaugh pinned her down, put his hand over her mouth, and groped her while his friend watched at a high school party.

Kavanaugh is expected to respond to Ford's allegations to the committee later on Thursday.

