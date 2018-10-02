If Trump had done nothing but invested the 'small loan' his father gave him, he'd still be worth about $2 billion today

news

A new bombshell report from The New York Times on President Donald Trump's finances questions one of his fundamental claims: that he's a self-made billionaire.

According to the report, published Tuesday, Trump received far more money from his real-estate-mogul father than he has previously acknowledged and was a millionaire by the time he was 8 years old.

Trump once claimed that his father gave him a "small loan" of about $1 million to help him get started in the real-estate business, but The Times' analysis found that "Fred Trump actually lent him at least $60.7 million, or $140 million in today's dollars." Much of this loan was never repaid, the report said.

The Times said that if Donald Trump had done nothing but invest the money his father gave him in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, then he'd still be worth about $2 billion today.

Forbes estimates that Trump's net worth is about $3.1 billion.

The Times said its report was based on hundreds of thousands of documents on Fred Trump's business empire, including mortgages and deeds, probate records, financial-disclosure reports, regulatory records, and civil-court files.

The Times said it also interviewed Fred Trump's former employees and advisers and analyzed tens of thousands of confidential records, including bank statements, financial audits, accounting ledgers, cash-disbursement reports, invoices, and canceled checks.

"Most notably, the documents include more than 200 tax returns from Fred Trump, his companies and various Trump partnerships and trusts," the report said.

The report found that the president over the course of his life received $413 million in today's dollars from his father's real-estate empire, much of which The Times said was acquired because Trump helped his parents dodge taxes.

In October 2015, during his presidential campaign, Trump said: "My whole life really has been a 'no,' and I fought through it. It has not been easy for me. It has not been easy for me."

Trump added: "I started off in Brooklyn. My father gave me a small loan of $1 million. I came into Manhattan, and I had to pay him back, and I had to pay him back with interest. But I came into Manhattan, I started buying up properties, and I did great. I did a good job. But I was always told that would never work."