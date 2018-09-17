I'm on the ground for Tropical Storm Florence, which has caused catastrophic flooding and damage — here's what I'm seeing

news

WILMINGTON, North Carolina — We've been on the coast of North Carolina since last Wednesday night, about a day before Tropical Storm Florence crashed into the coast of the Carolinas.

The storm has since killed at least 15 people, caused catastrophic flooding and damage — and the harrowing situation is still not over.

Although hamstrung by closed and flooded roads, we've been seen as much as we could, driving around cities and towns such as Wilmington, Jacksonville, Richlands, among others.

And the flooding and damage is certainly as bad as the reports have said and shown.

Here's some of what we've seen.

A car is stuck on a heavily flooded road near Richlands, North Carolina.

Mr. Walters, 56, anxiously stands outside of his house in Richlands, North Carolina, where the flooded creek in his backyard had created a moat around his home.

Walters said there was still about six feet to go before the waters reached his house, but he was going to hold out for as long as he could, because it would be difficult to move his son who is disabled. He also said he loved his house, and proceeded to list all of his possessions that he feared he would lose.

Fallen trees and a damaged brick wall are seen in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina.

A view from a US Marine 7-ton truck traveling over a flooded road in Richlands, North Carolina.

The overhang of a gas station is seen toppled over near Holly Ridge, North Carolina.

Here's another angle.

A semi-truck is seen stuck on a flooded highway outside of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

A church is nearly flooded over outside of Richlands, North Carolina.

A massive fallen tree is seen on a vehicle in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina.

Downed street lights hang over flooded Burnett Blvd. in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Several cars are seen stuck in flooded waters on Highway 17 between Jacksonville, North Carolina and New Bern, North Carolina.

A man named Kenny sits watches a pickup truck pass through a heavily flooded road, which almost rose above the vehicle's hood, near Jacksonville, North Carolina.

A pickup truck and garage are seen stuck in flooded waters near Wilmington, North Carolina.

A Marine veteran named Josh stands with an American flag draped over his shoulders in front of a large fallen tree in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina.