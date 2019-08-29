They participated at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, August 28th and other sideline events and plenaries, wooing investors and business leaders to the continent.

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, warned African leaders to be wary of the debt burden.

According to a report by Channels Television, Abe said Tokyo aimed to promote quality infrastructure exports and investments in Africa. “If partner countries are deeply in debt, it interferes with everyone’s efforts to enter the market,” he said, introducing financing and insurance schemes by Japan’s government-baked institutions aimed at reducing risks to businesses and public coffers.

African presidents at the event include Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria, Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa, Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, Mali, Edgar Lungu, Zambia, Macky Sall, Senegal, Nana Akufo- Addo, Ghana, Yoweri K Museveni, Uganda, and Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Somalia.

Others are Paul Kagame, Rwanda, Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya, George Weah, Liberia, Ismail Omar Guelleh, Djibouti, Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar, Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone, Patrice Talon, Benin, Alpha Conde, Guinea, Danny Faure, Seychelles, Azali Assoumani, Comoros, and Faustin Archange Touadera, CAR

Here are some of the pictures from the conference:

President Cyril Ramaphosa held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe in Yokohama, Japan on the sidelines of TICAD7 on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari participated at the Plenary Session 3 and delivers Statement at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan.

President Ramaphosa and President Buhari in Yokohama, Japan on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on the Development of Africa.

President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso at #TICAD7

President Kagame of Rwanda holds bilateral talks with PM Abe Shinzo

Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, participated at the Japan-Africa business forum.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Abe Shinzo held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the ongoing TICAD7 in Yokohama, Japan.