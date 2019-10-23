The 2019 Russia-Africa Economic Summit kicks off in Sochi.

African leaders will participate at four different plenary sessions during the summit.

They are looking for economic relations, trade, and developmental aids.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders are currently in Sochi Russia, participating at the 2019 Russia-Africa Economic Forum.

The Russia-Africa Economic Forum and Summit kicked off this morning, October 23rd, and will last till 24th October 2019.

The African leaders will participate at four plenary sessions that will be attended by more than 30 African Heads of State and governments, including the Chairman of the African Union and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are the chair and co-chair, respectively.

President Buhari participates in the Plenary Session of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum in Sochi, 23rd October 2019.

The Nigerian delegation to Russia includes Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Investment, Mines and Steel Development, & Minister of State, Petroleum.

President Kagame at the opening of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum

President Kagame and other African leaders in a Working Lunch with Russian President Vladimir Putin together with other chairs of regional economic communities

President Kagame meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the Russia Africa Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the side-lines of the first Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi, Russia.

President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia participates in the first Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

President Mohamed Farmaajo of Somalia joins fellow Heads of State and other global policy makers following the official opening of the two-day

What's in it for Africans

During his opening speech, President Putin pledged to double trade with Africa in 5 years .