Indonesia is threatening to kill off a free trade deal with Australia after it flagged moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem

Indonesia may be considering killing off a trade deal with Australia after it raised the idea of moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

Morrison told reporters he was open-minded ” on moving Australia’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Morrison met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo met in September to discuss regional strategy, and announced they had concluded longstanding discussions towards a free trade deal between them. The deal, signed during Morrison's inaugural trip as Prime Minister, was set to be signed before the end of the year and would secure lower tariffs on certain goods.

The statement provoked Indonesia, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel and strongly supports the notion of Palestinian statehood , a senior Indonesian Government source told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population, with nearly 90% of the country's citizen, around 225 million, adherents of the religion.

According to the ABC, Australia's ambassador in Jakarta has called for an urgent meeting with Indonesian Foreign Ministry officials. Foreign ministers from both Australia and Indonesia are meeting today in Jakarta.