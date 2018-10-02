'It's a very scary time for young men in America': Trump slams allegations against Brett Kavanaugh as evidence 'men are guilty until proven innocent'

news

President Donald Trump said " it's a very scary time for young men in America" when discussing allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"In this realm, you are truly guilty until proven innocent. That's one of the very, very bad things that's taking place right now," he said.

The FBI is currently conducing a supplemental background investigation into allegations that Kavanaugh assaulted two women in the early 1980s.

President Donald Trump pointed to allegations of sexual misconduct against embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as evidence men are now "guilty until proven innocent," adding "it's a very scary time for young men in America" during a Tuesday afternoon gathering with reporters.

"Well, I say it's a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something they may not be guilty of. This is a very, very — this is a very difficult time," Trump said.

"You can be perfect your entire life and somebody could accuse you of something," he added. "But in this realm, you are truly guilty until proven innocent. That's one of the very, very bad things that's taking place right now."

Last Thursday, both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a 1982 house party when both were high schoolers in suburban Maryland.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, accuses Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her during their freshman year at Yale University in 1983. The FBI is currently conducting a supplemental background investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh, which Senate Republicans hope will be completed by Friday.

Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women over the years, with allegations ranging from harassment to rape.

"I have to say I really think that Judge Kavanaugh's going to be accepted and voted on and positively voted on," Trump predicted. "We're going to have to see what the FBI says."