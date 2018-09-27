Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'It's an outrage': Brett Kavanaugh gets into a heated exchange with Sen. Dianne Feinstein as he refutes sexual assault allegation


Politics 'It's an outrage': Brett Kavanaugh gets into a heated exchange with Sen. Dianne Feinstein as he refutes sexual assault allegation

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Brett Kavanaugh got into a tense back-and-forth with Sen. Dianne Feinstein during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

kavanaugh feinstein play

kavanaugh feinstein

(NBC)

  • Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh got into a heated exchange with Sen. Dianne Feinstein during his hearing on Thursday.
  • At several points, Kavanaugh raised his voice as he addressed the 85-year-old ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
  • Earlier in the hearing, Kavanaugh went off on the Democrats, saying their behavior during his nomination process has been "an embarrassment."

Brett Kavanaugh got into a tense back-and-forth with Sen. Dianne Feinstein during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The Supreme Court nominee appeared before the committee to refute allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, who claims Kavanaugh attempted to rape her at a party when they were both in high school in the 1980s.

When it was Feinstein's turn to question Kavanaugh, as ranking member of the committee, she asked if he denied Ford's allegations, as well as the ones lodged in recent days by Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

She then questioned why he hadn't asked that an FBI investigation be conducted if he was confident he was innocent.

"Senator, I'll do whatever the committee wants. I wanted a hearing the day after the allegation came up. I wanted to be here that day," he said, raising his voice.

"Instead ten days [pass] where all this nonsense is coming out, you know, that I'm in gangs, I'm on boats in Rhode Island, I'm in Colorado, I'm sighted all over the place. And these things are printed and run breathlessly by cable news. I wanted a hearing the next day. My family has been destroyed by this, senator. Destroyed," he said.

Feinstein responded by saying that the committee isn't "in a position" to prove or disprove the allegation, which is why they want the majority to order an FBI investigation.

"It would just seem to me then when these allegations came forward that you would want the FBI to investigate those claims and clear it up once and for all," Feinstein said.

Kavanaugh countered that the FBI "doesn't reach a conclusion" when they investigate such matters, before launching back into a impassioned speech about how he wasn't allowed to immediately refute the allegations to the committee.

"I wanted to be here — I wanted to be here the next day. It's an outrage that I was not allowed to come and immediately defend my name and say I didn't do this and give you all this evidence," he said.

Feinstein responded by saying that the hearings were set by the majority. As she continued to talk more about the reasons to have an FBI investigation, Kavanaugh interrupted her saying "You're interviewing me! You're interviewing me! You're doing it, senator."

"I'm sorry to interrupt, but you're doing it. There's no conclusions reached," he added.

"And what you're saying, if I understand it, is that the allegations by Dr. Ford, Ms. Ramirez and Ms. Swetnick are wrong," Feinstein responded.

"That is emphatically what I'm saying. Emphatically. The Swetnick thing is a joke. That is a farce," he said.

"Would you like to say more about it?" Feinstein asked.

"No," Kavanaugh said bluntly.

Earlier in the hearing, Kavanaugh went on a tirade calling the Democrats' behavior during his nomination process "an embarrassment." After his tense conversation with Feinstein, he went on to have contentious debates under questioning from Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Patrick Leahy, as well.

Meanwhile, the Republicans who questioned him were mostly supportive, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina who accused the Democrats of trying to stall the process until the midterm elections.

Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics 'Leave me alone': Mike Pence's wife reportedly refused to...bullet
3 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics Kavanaugh says it was legal for seniors to drink when he was in high school, but Maryland's drinking age was raised to 21 when he was 17
Screen Shot 2018 09 27 at 2.19.11 PM
Politics 'I don't know. Have you?': Kavanaugh apologizes to Democratic senator after defensive quip about his drinking habits
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was asked to explain words in from his high school yearbook in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.
Politics Kavanaugh goes back and forth with Democratic senator about strange details in high-school yearbook, including references to beer and 'flatulence'
Tom Steyer is the largest individual donor in Democratic politics.
Politics Companies donate millions to political causes to have a say in the government — here are 10 that have given the most in 2018
X
Advertisement