Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics IT'S OFFICIAL: The GOP tax law was a political flop

  • Published: , Refreshed:

According to a new exit poll, the GOP tax cut law did not move the needle for voters in the 2018 midterm elections.

Donald Trump and Paul Ryan play

Donald Trump and Paul Ryan

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Republicans counted on their tax cut law being a key part of their 2018 midterm strategy.
  • But a new exit poll showed that few Americans believed the tax law helped them.
  • Only 28% surveyed said the Republican tax cuts benefitted them, while 45% said they had no effect.

Republicans wanted to make their tax cuts the centerpiece of their 2018 midterm strategy, but it doesn't look like it worked.

According to an exit poll conducted by CNN, NBC, ABC, and other major news outlets, few midterm voters believed that the GOP tax law benefited them:

  • 28% of people surveyed said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has helped them.
  • 45% reported no impact.
  • And 23% of people said the TCJA has hurt them.

In the run up to the passage of the TCJA, Republicans were convinced that the bill would be a political winner. But over the course of 2018, polls routinely showed that the tax reform was unpopular. Eventually GOP candidates and groups pared back their advertising around the law.

An internal GOP poll obtained by Bloomberg showed that the party had admitted that Republicans lost messaging battle over the TCJA.

While most Americans will receive a tax cut from the law, not many people have filed taxes under the new system which could have blunted the impact. At the same time, the GOP's promises of a boom in business investment and wages has not materialized.

On the other side, Democrats were able to convince voters that most of the tax laws benefits will go to wealthier Americans and corporations. The internal GOP poll found that 61% of Americans believed that corporations and the wealthy got more of the benefit than the middle class. Also, the TCJA's massive addition to the federal deficit became a major talking point for Democrats.

Weeks before Election Day, President Donald Trump even announced that a new tax cut for middle class Americans is on the way — a move that took GOP leaders by surprise. Many analysts said that amounted to an implicit admission that the TCJA was not the political winner that the GOP expected.

Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Trump says his administration is 'looking at' whether...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Voters fill out their ballots for the midterm election at a polling place in Madison, Wisconsin, on Election Day.
Politics Midterms 2018 LIVE: Follow along for live results and coverage of a wild election night
Soldiers from various Engineering Units install concertina wire Nov. 5, 2018, on the Anzalduas International Bridge, Texas. U.S Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the southern border of the United States.
Politics Trump rushed more than 5,000 troops to the border to lay razor wire. Miles and miles of it.
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Politics Exit polls show healthcare is the biggest issue for voters — and that could be a good sign for Democrats
A line of voters wraps around Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church during midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.
Politics 25 photos show what Election Day 2018 looks like in America
X
Advertisement