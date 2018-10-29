Pulse.com.gh logo
Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who's garnered comparisons to Donald Trump, has won Brazil's presidential election

The 63-year old has been criticized for his at-times misogynistic, homophobic, and militaristic views, but has amassed large numbers of supporters.

(Antonio Scorza/Agencia O Globo via AP)

Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right politician who has garnered comparisons to President Donald Trump, has won Brazil's presidential election, marking a dramatic shift to the right in the country's political landscape.

Bolsonaro, a member of the Social Liberal Party, won 55.2% of the votes in a run-off election against left-wing challenger and former Mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad of the Worker's Party, according to the country's electoral authority.

The 63-year old former army captain has been criticized for his at-times misogynistic, homophobic, and militaristic views, but has amassed large numbers of supporters for his outspoken rhetoric. He has promised to clean up politics and crack down on crime, Reuters said. His rise has been propelled by a rejection of the leftist Worker's Party that has governed Brazil for over a decade.

"We cannot continue flirting with socialism, communism, populism and leftist extremism ... We are going to change the destiny of Brazil," he said in his acceptance speech, Reuters reported.

In September, Bolsonaro was nearly stabbed to death at a campaign rally, but continued campaigning while recovering from the incident. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered across the country to protest his return home after the stabbing.

Michel Temer, the current president of Brazil, said he spoke to Bolsonaro to congratulate his victory.

"I just congratulated the president-elect Jair Bolsonaro for the historic victory won today. After the election, it's time for everyone, united, to continue working for Brazil," he wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro said US President Donald Trump called to wish him good luck after his victory, calling the conversation "obviously a very friendly contact."

