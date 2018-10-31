Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Jamal Khashoggi was strangled then chopped into pieces, Turkey says — the most detailed official account of his death so far

The Chief Prosecutors' Office of Istanbul made the announcement on Wednesday.

Jamal Khashoggi play

Jamal Khashoggi

(Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Jamal Khashoggi was strangled shortly after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and his body was dismembered afterward, Turkish officials said.

Irfan Fidan, the chief prosecutor of Istanbul, made the announcement on Wednesday.

It is the most detailed official account of the journalist's death so far.

The prosecutor also demanded that his Saudi counterpart detail the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body. Riyadh previously claimed that Khashoggi's body was wrapped up in some kind of fabric and given to a local Turkish co-conspirator.

Business Insider has contacted Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington, DC, for comment.

More follows.

