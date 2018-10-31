news

Jamal Khashoggi was strangled shortly after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and his body was dismembered afterward, Turkish officials said.

Irfan Fidan, the chief prosecutor of Istanbul, made the announcement on Wednesday.

It is the most detailed official account of the journalist's death so far.

The prosecutor also demanded that his Saudi counterpart detail the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body. Riyadh previously claimed that Khashoggi's body was wrapped up in some kind of fabric and given to a local Turkish co-conspirator.

Business Insider has contacted Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington, DC, for comment.

More follows.