Jamal Khashoggi's family says they are 'sadly and anxiously' awaiting official word on the fate of the Saudi journalist who disappeared 2 weeks ago

The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who hasn't been seen since walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago, said Monday night that they are "sadly and anxiously" waiting for official news about what happened to him.

Khashoggi went inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2 to obtain legal documents for his upcoming marriage. He sparking international fears that he may have been harmed.

Khashoggi, a writer for the Washington Post, was a prominent critic of the Saudi government and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi is a legal US resident who had been living in Virginia.

The Saudi government is reportedly preparing to release a report admitting that Khashoggi was killed during a botched interrogation, CNN reported Monday. The interrogation was originally supposed to lead to his abduction from Turkey, but turned deadly, according to CNN's sources.

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that the Saudi crown prince strongly denied having any knowledge about what happened to Khashoggi. Trump also floated the idea that "rogue killers" may be behind Khashoggi's disappearance.

Read the full statement from Khashoggi's family:

"We are sadly and anxiously following the conflicting news regarding the fate of our father after losing contact with him two weeks ago, when he disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Our family is traumatized, and yearns to be together during this painful time. The strong moral and legal responsibility which our father instilled in us obliges us to call for the establishment of an independent and impartial international commission to inquire into the circumstances of his death. We are grateful to all those who have respected our privacy during these difficult times."