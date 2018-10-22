Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée wrote a touching tribute for him on Twitter hours after Saudi authorities confirmed his death

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hatice Cengiz, who is a Turkish national, last saw her fiancé after he entered into the consulate on October 2 to retrieve documents for their upcoming wedding. Turkish state media reported Sunday that she has been placed under 24-hour police protection.

The fiance of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi posted a touching tribute for him on Twitter. play

The fiance of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi posted a touching tribute for him on Twitter.

(Screenshot/Twitter/Hatice Cengiz)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist and prominent Saudi critic who died inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, wrote a touching tribute to him on Twitter.
  • "They took your bodily presence from my world. But your beautiful laugh will remain in my soul forever," Hatice Cengiz tweeted Saturday evening, along with a video showing Khashoggi laughing during a TV interview.
  • Cengiz, who is a Turkish national, last saw her fiancé after he entered into the consulate on October 2 to retrieve documents for their upcoming wedding. She says he never exited the building.
  • She has been put under 24-hour police protection, Turkish state media said, hours after Saudi Arabia admitted that Khashoggi had died inside its embassy.

The fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist and prominent Saudi critic who died inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, wrote a touching tribute to him on Twitter.

"They took your bodily presence from my world. But your beautiful laugh will remain in my soul forever. My darling #jkhashoggi," Hatice Cengiz tweeted Saturday evening.

Cengiz attached a video of Khashoggi during an interview for a TV documentary. During filming, a cat jumped onto Khashoggi's lap, causing the journalist to erupt into laughter.

"You should leave this in the film," he tells the camera.

Cengiz, who is a Turkish national, last saw her fiancé after he entered into the consulate on October 2 to retrieve documents for their upcoming wedding.

Cengiz says she waited for Khashoggi outside the consulate for roughly 11 hours but he never came out. She was told to call Turan Kislakci, the head of the Turkish Arab Media Association, in the event he did not exit the embassy, CNN reported.

Cengiz has been active on Twitter and has repeatedly called on world leaders to wrap up their investigations and disclose details on Khashoggi's whereabouts.

Cengiz has been put under 24-hour police protection, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiance of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. play

Hatice Cengiz, the fiance of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

The order was made by Istanbul's governor's office, but didn't specify what prompted the decision to increase her security detail.

Saudi Arabia acknowledged on Saturday that Khashoggi had died inside their Turkish consulate, but claimed that the 59-year-old was killed in a "fistfight" that escalated. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday denied that the nation's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the journalist's death, and reiterated claims that a "rogue operation" was responsible.

But officials are skeptical of Saudi's explanation for the Khashoggi's death. Turkish officials have repeatedly touted claims that Khashoggi was brutally tortured and dismembered by what appeared to be a 15-person kill squad flown in from Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he wasn't satisfied with Saudi Arabia's latest response, but said canceling a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia would hurt the US "far more than it hurts them."

"Obviously there's been deception, and there's been lies," he told said during an interview with the Washington Post on Saturday. US officials have repeatedly called for Trump to order an investigation and trigger possible Magnitsky sanctions against those involved in Khashoggi's disappearance.

For now, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are continuing their investigation into the incident before Trump or the US Senate decide to retaliate.

Top Articles

1 Politics How Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji, was treated...bullet
2 Politics The Saudi government reportedly targeted and punished several...bullet
3 Politics Saudi officials reportedly confirm Washington Post...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A Spanish air force Eurofighter Typhoon trails a US Marine Corps KC-130J during air-to-air refueling training near Morón air base in Spain on July 13, 2017.
Politics A NATO fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 2 months ago, and now Russia is sending an ominous warning about it
A US Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion prepares to take off aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima while transiting the Bab al Mandab Strait, June 7, 2018.
Politics Iran has found a new way to harass US warships, and it's got the US Navy on edge
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Goa, India, October 16, 2016.
Politics The world's 2 biggest countries are playing nice a year after a showdown, but a future clash may be unavoidable
A Navy search-and-rescue swimmer aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, in background, retrieves a man-overboard mannequin during a seamanship-training exercise, February 11, 2011.
Politics Actor Gerard Butler and the US Navy practiced rescuing a bag of popcorn with a nuclear submarine — here's why
X
Advertisement