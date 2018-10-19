Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Jason Chaffetz sparks outrage by posing with a statue of a Native American to mock Elizabeth Warren

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren," Chaffetz caption the picture of him standing next to a statue of a Native American.

pjimage play

pjimage

(AP/AP)

  • Many on Twitter are calling former US Rep. Jason Chaffetz "racist" after he posted a tweeting mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren's claim to Native American ancestry on Thursday.
  • "At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren," Chaffetz captioned a picture of him standing next to a statue of a Native American.
  • Sen. Warren released the results of a DNA test earlier this week to prove that she has Native American ancestry, after repeated criticism by President Trump for claiming Cherokee heritage when she taught at Harvard.

Former US Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) came under fire on Thursday, after publishing a tweet clearly meant to ridicule Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's claim to Cherokee ancestry.

"At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren," the 51-year-old captioned a photo of him grinning next to a statue of a Native American at the California theme park.

Earlier this week, Warren released the results of a DNA test which shows she likely had a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations back.

The DNA test was released after years of bullying by President Trump, who has given Warren the nickname "Pocahontas" for identifying her race as Native American while she taught at Harvard Law School in the 1980s and 1990s, despite not having any proof of that ancestry besides family lore.

While there were a few Twitter users who found Chaffetz's post funny, the reactions were largely negative, with many users calling the former politician "racist." target="_blank" Some users said the tweet lacked class and didn't live up to the principles of Chaffetz's Mormon faith.

Others made fun of Chaffetz's post, turning it into a meme.

Chaffetz served as the representative for Utah's 3rd district from 2009 until 2017. He would have been up for re-election in this year's midterms, but vacated his seat in the House on June 30, 2017. A day later, he signed up to be a contributor at Fox News.

Representatives for both Senator Warren and Chaffetz didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

