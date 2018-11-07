Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Jeff Sessions is out as attorney general at Trump's request

  Published:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly leaving the Trump administration after months of speculation about his departure.

  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned as attorney general after months of speculation about his departure.
  • President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Sessions' handling of the Justice Department, particularly in relation to the investigation into Russian election interference.
  • "At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Sessions said at the beginning of the letter.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday resigned as attorney general after months of speculation about his departure.

Sessions submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday, saying it came at the request of President Donald Trump.

"At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Sessions said at the beginning of the letter.

"Since the day I was honored to be sworn in as Attorney General of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country," Sessions added. "I have done so to the best of my ability, working to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice."

Sessions also touted the Justice Department's efforts to address crime, undocumented immigration, and the opioid crisis, among other issues. "We have seen results," Sessions wrote.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Sessions' handling of the Justice Department, particularly in relation to the investigation into Russian election interference. Trump has long made it clear he did not agree with Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the investigation.

His departure comes just one day after the 2018 midterm elections, which saw the Democrats win a majority in the House of Representatives.

There is widespread speculation Democrats will use this as an opportunity to launch new investigations into Trump, which could include looking into his relationship with Russia.

Trump on Wednesday threatened Democrats over this and said he'd take a "war-like posture" if they take this approach moving forward.

"They can play that game, but we can play it better," Trump said.

